

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO, PBA) announced Tuesday that it has received a 'no-action letter' from the Canadian Competition Bureau confirming that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition by Pembina of Enbridge's interest in the Alliance, Aux Sable, and NRGreen joint ventures.



The receipt of the 'no-action letter' satisfies the last material regulatory condition necessary for completion of the Transaction, which is expected to occur on April 1, 2024.



