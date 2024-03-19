

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A new global air quality report reveals troubling details of the world's most polluted countries, territories, and regions in 2023.



According to the sixth Annual World Air Quality Report by IQAir, which tracks air quality worldwide, all but one of the 100 cities with the world's worst air pollution last year were in Asia.



Most of these cities were in India - 83 - and they exceeded the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines by more than 10 times, says the report published on Tuesday.



The study looked at fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, the WHO specified annual guideline.



The region of Central and South Asia was home to the top ten most polluted cities in the world.



The most polluted country in 2023 was Bangladesh. Measured at 79.9 µg/m3, its air pollution level is more than 15 times higher than the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline.



It is followed by Pakistan (73.7 µg/m3), India (54.4 µg/m3), Tajikistan (49.0 µg/m3) and Burkina Faso (46.6 µg/m3) in the top five.



Begusarai, the industrial capital of India's northern state of Bihar, was the most polluted metropolitan area of 2023.



Climate conditions and transboundary haze were major factors in Southeast Asia, where PM2.5 concentrations rose in nearly every country.



The most polluted major U.S. city was Columbus, Ohio. Wisconsin's Beloit was the most polluted city in the U.S., while Las Vegas, Nevada, is credited with the record of being the cleanest major city in the country.



'IQAir's annual report illustrates the international nature and inequitable consequences of the enduring air pollution crisis,' says Aidan Farrow, Sr. Air Quality Scientist at Greenpeace International. 'Local, national, and international effort is urgently needed to monitor air quality in under-resourced places, manage the causes of transboundary haze, and cut our reliance on combustion as an energy source.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken