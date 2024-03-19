

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Amid reports that the Israeli military stormed Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday in search of Hamas fighters, UN humanitarians warned that new food insecurity data indicates that famine could happen 'anytime in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.



'Famine is projected to occur anytime between now and May 2024 in the northern governorates,' the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said, upon publication of a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report on Gaza.



The UN-backed IPC data indicates that the 'entire population' of Gaza - some 2.3 million people - are enduring high levels of 'acute' food insecurity. This includes 1.11 million suffering from 'catastrophic' food insecurity.



IPC forecasts are compiled from on-the-ground assessments which humanitarians then use to respond to the most at-risk individuals.



'Palestinians in Gaza are enduring horrifying levels of hunger and suffering', said UN Secretary General AntOnio Guterres outside the Security Council in New York, describing the IPC report as an 'appalling indictment of conditions on the ground for civilians'.



'This is the highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded by the Integrated Food Security Classification system - anywhere, anytime,' he added.



'This is an entirely man-made disaster, and the report makes clear that it can be halted,' he warned, saying this showed the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.



He called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.



Meanwhile, in response to the unfolding situation at Al-Shifa, UN World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that 'hospitals should never be battlegrounds.'



The lives of medical workers, patients and civilians were at stake, the WHO chief warned, adding that 'minimal' health services had only recently been restored at Al-Shifa.



Meanwhile, intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations - as well as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups - continue to be reported across much of the Gaza Strip, particularly in Deir Al Balah and near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city, in the north.



