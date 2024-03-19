Valworx, Inc.: Valworx Expands Sanitary Butterfly Valve Line

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Valworx today announced their expanded sanitary butterfly valve line. Sanitary butterfly valves offer a lower-cost alternative than sanitary ball valves with many of the same hygienic features. All Valworx sanitary ball valves are now available across the entire Valworx actuator line.









Electric actuation assemblies include On/Off and positioning actuators in voltages from 24 to 240V, in standard or explosion-proof models. Pneumatic actuation is available in double acting or spring return and in standard aluminum actuators or all-stainless steel actuators.

All Valworx sanitary butterfly valves feature highly polished internals, FDA-approved seal materials and sanitary 316L corrosion-resistant design.

The valves and actuated assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment. All items can be found on Valworx's website. Orders received before 3 p.m. Eastern Time are usually built, tested and shipped the same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

Contact Information

Caroline Crowe

Strategic Account Manager

sales@valworx.com

704-987-9803



SOURCE: Valworx, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.