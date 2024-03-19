NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Zoe Financial, a leading modern wealth platform for digital-first affluent clients, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with United Capital Financial Advisors. This collaboration unites Zoe's innovative technology with United Capital's commitment to client-first services and a culture of innovation.





United Capital Selects Zoe Financial as its Digital Wealth Platform Solution

Through this partnership, United Capital has embraced Zoe's platform as it uniquely combines demand generation with a premier digital wealth platform, creating a distinctive solution that is highly differentiated in the market.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

End-to-End Digital Client Solution: United Capital will adopt Zoe's platform as an all-inclusive digital wealth solution. The platform includes an easy-to-use client dashboard that enables frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking.

United Capital will adopt Zoe's platform as an all-inclusive digital wealth solution. The platform includes an easy-to-use client dashboard that enables frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking. Advisor Tools: Zoe's platform will enhance advisor productivity with tools for automated trading, rebalancing, and performance reporting.

Zoe's platform will enhance advisor productivity with tools for automated trading, rebalancing, and performance reporting. Client Referral Services: United Capital will also leverage Zoe's collaborative client-advisor marketplace, which uses a sophisticated matching algorithm to connect prospective clients with the ideal fiduciary advisor for their needs.

United Capital will also leverage Zoe's collaborative client-advisor marketplace, which uses a sophisticated matching algorithm to connect prospective clients with the ideal fiduciary advisor for their needs. Client Service & Support: Zoe's Client Service team will provide dedicated support to ensure a human-first experience and meet client needs. The team will help onboard clients, process complex account applications, and assist in account transfers.

"We are thrilled to partner with United Capital. Getting to know Jim and the rest of the leadership team has reinforced our cultural alignment, especially in displaying urgency and relentless commitment to improve the client experience," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO of Zoe Financial. "Together, we are setting a new standard for digital wealth management, combining cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach to meet the evolving needs of today's investors," said Jim Rivers, President of United Capital Financial Advisors.

This partnership is poised to transform United Capital's digital wealth management experience while supporting its ambitious growth objectives.

For more information about Zoe Financial and the partnership with United Capital Financial Advisors, please visit zoefin.com.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe aims to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you can connect with trusted financial advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top RIAs in the country. For more information, visit zoefin.com.

