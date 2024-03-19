Buyer Group International, Inc. Releases the Shambhala 2024 Underground Exploration Plan & Maiden Drilling Proposal

HERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to present the 2024 Underground Exploration Plan for Project Shambhala, prepared by Justin Mistikawy and proposed to Groundhog Mining & Milling LLC. The Shambhala 71 adit exposes a mylonitic quartzofeldspathic gneiss that contacts with mafic-to-ultramafic metaigneous rocks that are variably deformed. We will study these orientations in greater detail during Phase 1B geologic mapping (referenced in Prior PR: Click Here). Figure 1 displays field photos of the structures exposed in the Shambhala 71 adit with superimposed measurements.

Following the expansion and stabilization of the Shambhala 71 adit, it would be ideal to complete three 300-foot-deep exploratory drill holes, for a total of 900 feet of core. Groundhog Mining & Milling Co., LLC ("Groundhog") will conduct diamond core drilling following all necessary modifications to the adit. Once set up and drilling (in the more horizontal ranges), Groundhog can recover anywhere between 50 and 100 feet of core per shift, depending on conditions. We currently estimate that drilling will take approximately 20 to 30 days to complete. Once set up, drilling will likely occur during the day, with shifts starting at Groundhog's discretion. Three drill holes should be progressed through the back wall of the adit, as schematically illustrated in Figure 2A. Note that the image in Figure 2 was taken before adit expansion, so these drillhole placements and orientations are solely illustrative and subject to change. The purpose of drilling these holes is to follow and cross the mylonitic foliation and shear zones associated with hydrothermal alteration and vein PGE mineralization.

Groundhog will place AQ-sized core into BQ-sized boxes after drilling and recovery. Groundhog will provide pre-labeled, 10-foot, wax-impregnated cardboard boxes for the core placement. We will label the boxes with the drill hole ID, a number, and a footage interval. We will assess sample intervals on lithologic breaks once the core logging and geologic description are complete. Core samples will be between 1 and 5 feet long, sawn in half for sampling, with one half going back into its original box in its original position and the other into a prelabeled sample bag with a corresponding sample tag. Following the completion of drilling, core logging, and core sampling, Groundhog will ensure the delivery of core samples to AAL (American Assay Laboratories) in Sparks, NV, for 3rd party testing results.

*LINK TO THE FULL PDF PLAN: CLICK HERE

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

