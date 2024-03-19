AVOXI Launches Integrated Software and Support Service for Best-in-Class Global Voice Performance

AVOXI Cloud Service Improves the Delivery of Global Voice for Contact Centers and Across the Enterprise

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / AVOXI, the intelligent international cloud voice solution for contact centers, today announced AVOXI Cloud Service. AVOXI Cloud Service integrates software and support to streamline and scale how global companies achieve exceptional international voice conversations with customers.

AVOXI Cloud Service, the first-of-its-kind, combines application integration, number management, analytics, call routing and security software functionality to help enterprises easily provision and manage AVOXI cloud voice within their unique environments. AVOXI voice and contact center experts also leverage the same software-fed data and insight, alongside proprietary tools, to ensure premium voice management at the number-, contact center- and network-level.

AVOXI Cloud Service combines several new and existing capabilities:

Integrations: Using AVOXI's 40+ out-of-the-box integrations with leading contact center and business applications, AVOXI customers benefit from voice service that seamlessly works with existing environments. Key SIP integrations include Genesys, NICE, Microsoft Teams, Twilio and, now available, Zoom.

Number Management: Through AVOXI's proactive visibility and insights, organizations experience superior call quality and uptime. Additionally, two new dashboards (Number Reports, Geographic Reports) empower customers with data to more deeply understand global and local voice performance and usage trends.

Intelligent Call Routing: AVOXI's Flow Builder provides an easy-to-use visual interface to rapidly build and manage flows that drive call traffic to its intended destination. New advanced Flow Builder features enable customer self-service and more contextual routing applications. Leveraging robust APIs and configurable rules, users can direct call traffic based on the specific customer calling and why they are calling, optimizing the experience and further streamlining call management.

"We create software by working alongside our clients to solve real-world problems. AVOXI Cloud Service is a disruptive offering which challenges the status quo of international cloud voice, leveraging our industry expertise, customer feedback and our flexible software platform to create the best possible global voice experience," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO, AVOXI. "We are excited to launch a new industry standard of service with innovations that will further speed voice visibility, deepen stability and elevate the customer experience."

AVOXI will publicly unveil Cloud Service at Enterprise Connect in Orlando on March 25-28. Visitors to booth #2122 will experience advancements in international cloud voice and learn more about AVOXI's solutions for enterprises and contact centers worldwide.

Cloud Service Packaging and Pricing

AVOXI Cloud Service is available at Standard and Premium levels and is purchased alongside AVOXI's international cloud voice products. AVOXI's international voice is offered across 150+ countries with a deep inventory of always available virtual numbers.

The Premium level of AVOXI Cloud Service addresses the unique needs of enterprises deploying voice globally, have advanced contact center environments, uphold robust security standards and demand the highest response support available. The Standard level of AVOXI Cloud Service is well suited for companies operating regionally and with less complex IT requirements, but that also maintain high standards of call quality and infrastructure excellence.

A full features and pricing comparison of AVOXI Cloud Service at the Standard and Premium levels can be found at: https://www.avoxi.com/pricing/.

