Equum Medical Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth and Enhance Healthcare Delivery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Equum Medical, a pioneer in inpatient telehealth services, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with strategic appointments poised to drive further growth and innovation in response to the challenges of the current "Labordemic." This expansion reflects Equum Medical's commitment to enhancing critical healthcare delivery through telehealth, responding to the pressing needs of healthcare providers and advancing its mission towards diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Joining the senior executive team are Dr. Anisha Mathur as Chief Medical Officer, Krista Merrihew, RN as Chief Nursing Officer, Marcous Gardner, MHA, FACHE as Senior Vice President of Operations, Patrick Levine as Senior Vice President of Finance and Abbie Turek as Vice President of People and Talent. These leaders bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success that aligns with Equum Medical's strategic goals, including the expansion of its Provider Portfolio, enhancing telehealth-enabled clinical services capabilities, and developing cutting-edge solutions for patient flow and hospital operations.

Anisha Mathur, MD: Dr. Mathur is a is a distinguished triple board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Critical Care Medicine and continues to practice as a rural health virtual Infectious Disease Physician. Dr. Mathur's prior acute care experience includes working at a virtual eHealth Center for a large multi-hospital transfer center and has spearheaded numerous implementations of tele-critical care and tele-multispecialty programs.

Krista Merrihew, RN: An experienced nurse leader with more than 25 years of experience in telehealth, supply chain and virtual care models, Krista held leadership positions in Clinical Operations at Medically Home and Dartmouth Hitchcock Health.

Marcous Gardner, MHA, FACHE: Marcous is a board-certified healthcare executive with over 20 years of healthcare experience leading operational excellence, P&L management, and value-based care transformation. Prior to Equum, Marcous held Executive and Leadership roles at Envision Healthcare and DaVita Kidney Care.

Patrick Levine: Patrick Levine, a seasoned finance and strategy professional, brings 15 years of experience scaling financial and business operations across diverse industries, with a recent focus on digital healthcare. Patrick has partnered with top private equity and venture capital firms and has experience leading multinational financial planning processes. Patrick joins Equum Medical from Maven Clinic where he served as Vice President of Finance.

Abbie Turek: Abbie Turek is a seasoned People Leader with over 10 years of experience and a driving force behind building high-performing teams. Abbie's background in high growth businesses and scaling telehealth companies stems from her tenure at Teladoc where Abbie was responsible for Global Talent Acquisition which included resource planning and process improvement initiatives.

Dr. Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, CEO & Founder of Equum Medical states, "These appointments mark a significant milestone in our journey. Dr. Mathur, Krista, Marcous, Patrick and Abbie's diverse expertise and visionary leadership are key to our strategy of driving excellence in telehealth services and addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. Their roles are crucial for our continued success and in achieving our goals of operational excellence, talent development, and financial sustainability. We are setting the stage for an even more impactful 2024, focusing on delivering superior patient care and advancing DE&I within our organization and the communities we serve."

Equum Medical's exceptional growth in 2023, especially in enhancing ICU and multi-specialty services, along with its advancements in virtual nursing, sitter services, and telemetry, highlight the company's dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. The strategic expansion of its leadership team underscores Equum Medical's resolve to lead in the acute telehealth services sector, fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity.

About Equum Medical: Equum Medical is a nationally recognized leader in acute telehealth services, committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a pioneering approach to telehealth, Equum Medical continues to shape the future of healthcare delivery. Learn more at www.equummedical.com.

