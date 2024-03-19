Atlantic City Electric: Atlantic City Infrastructure Program Graduate Interview: Carla Green-Abrams

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / As the Atlantic City Infrastructure Program (ACIP) prepares for the graduation of its second cohort on March 15, Carla Green-Abrams stands out as a prime example of its success. Since discovering ACIP in 2022, Green-Abrams has undergone skill refinement and industry-specific test preparation, leading to her smooth transition into a business analyst role at Atlantic City Electric. ACIP provides a tailored pathway to careers in the energy sector, particularly for under-resourced residents, equipping them with utility training and essential work-ready skills. Green-Abrams' achievements underscore ACIP's effectiveness in cultivating a skilled workforce and driving economic growth in Atlantic City, NJ.

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq:EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

View original content here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric

View the original press release on accesswire.com