Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2024 | 13:50
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From the SEE Impact Report: Innovation and Product Design

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / SEE
Originally published in the SEE Impact Report 2022

Global packaging solutions provider SEE innovates across its solutions portfolio; pursues business model innovation; and explores new technologies, alternative materials, manufacturing advancements, automation, and digital to create sustainable offerings. We continue to refine our efforts to expand and accelerate SEE Net Positive by creating value and aligning under four strategic areas:

Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

SEE is integrating automation, digital, and sustainable packaging solutions to enhance our customers' ability to achieve their sustainability goals.

Circularity at Scale

SEE is creating scalable solutions to accelerate circularity, prevent waste, increase recovery of materials, and reduce dependency on natural resources.

Proactive Collaboration and Engagement

Collaboration and engagement transform our approach to delivering scalable solutions that advance sustainable development and create a competitive advantage for SEE and our customers.

Innovations That Perform

The development and delivery of innovative solutions set a new standard for performance, generate measurable results, and drive sustainability and growth.

Read the full SEE Impact Report 2022

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.