Enreach Extends Voice for Microsoft Teams to Over 80 Countries With SIPPIO

Partnership enables customers around the globe to access advanced voice features from within Microsoft Teams.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Enreach, Europe's leading provider of converged contact solutions, announced that it has expanded its Voice for Microsoft Teams features to customers in 82 countries. The extension is the result of Enreach's partnership with SIPPIO, which delivers Microsoft Teams services to customers around the world.

SIPPIO

SIPPIO is an award-winning voice enablement platform that offers the easiest and fastest way to enable PSTN calling in Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone.

SIPPIO's network and platform will empower Enreach partners to market their own Voice for Teams subscriptions for Microsoft Teams Phone. The comprehensive platform integrates Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and e-commerce services, automatic activations, and service management within a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

The relationship with SIPPIO builds upon Enreach's participation in the Microsoft Operator Connect program, which transforms the integration of voice calling within Teams, allowing businesses to easily activate Microsoft Teams Phone.

"The expansion of Enreach's Microsoft Teams capabilities to end-users around the world is part of Enreach's strategy to provide best-of-breed technology that will work consistently well whether they are in Europe or abroad," said Martin Classen, Enreach's Chief Product Officer. "We are always looking for different ways to improve user experiences, and the relationship with Microsoft and SIPPIO allows us to extend the rich user experiences to all corners of the globe. It is an essential benefit for our customers, and we are delighted to bring this capability to them."

Enhanced Microsoft Teams experience for customers

According to Joep Lecluse, Head of Cloud Workspace Productivity at Enreach, the partnership with SIPPIO builds upon Enreach's longstanding strategy to increase the value of its Microsoft Teams services.

"Enreach was an early participants of Microsoft Operator Connect, and utilised that partnership to deliver additional value to our customers," explained Lecluse. "Our relationship with SIPPIO allows us to take a significant step forward, and provide our customers with a seamless Microsoft Teams experience in over 80 countries. We are delighted to bring these capabilities to market, and will continue to identify new ways where we can improve our offerings."

With more than 300 million Microsoft Teams users globally, many businesses want to connect Microsoft Teams to PSTN in a convenient way using their voice provider of choice. The user can benefit from using their existing number and telephony services within Microsoft Teams, without having to migrate. Enreach is an established telecommunications service provider in Europe -providing phone lines, numbers and more - and can add Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams easily and rapidly, giving customers even more flexibility around their communication and collaboration choices.

Contact Information

Prolific PR

sippio@prolificpr.com

+44 (0) 161 806 0220

Reineke Beijdorff

CMO, Enreach

reineke.beijdorff@enreach.com

+31 (0)6 868 69 278

SOURCE: SIPPIO

View the original press release on newswire.com.