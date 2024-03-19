SingleTimeMicroneedles, Inc: SingleTimeMicroneedles, CEO Jasdeep Singh, Wins 2024 SXSW Pitch Competition

SingleTimeMicroneedles wins the Food, Nutrition, and Health Category.

STORRS, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / SingleTimeMicroneedles, Inc., a microneedle drug development and delivery company, was selected as the winner of the Food, Nutrition, and Health category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).





In a field of winners dominated by artificial intelligence companies, STM stood out at SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG. The pitch competition is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 8-16, 2024), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Hundreds of companies applied and STM was selected as a winner among the 45 finalists spanning nine separate categories.

Co-founder and CEO Jasdeep Singh had three minutes to pitch and six minutes of Q&A to convince a panel of experts that SingleTimeMicroneedles (STM) was solving a critical problem and had the product, team, and business model to lead the solution. The category competitors were outstanding, but what set Singh's performance apart was his ability to respond to the panel's pointed questions with specific details and storytelling-based examples.

"I am so passionate about our product and mission that each and every opportunity to answer questions about our company motivates me even more to push forward. This was one of our biggest stages and I am deeply moved by the panel's belief in the 'what' and 'why' we are working so hard at SingleTimeMicroneedles to improve health worldwide," said Jasdeep Singh.

STM has developed a drug and vaccine microneedle delivery platform that can revolutionize access to lifesaving pharma products in animals and humans. The microneedle patch temperature stabilizes drugs and vaccines to eliminate the need for cold-chain storage and transportation and are the only patches that can deliver doses immediately, over time, or separately over weeks/months in one application. The technology supports most types of vaccines and therapeutics, including large molecules, subunit protein-based antigens, vector-based vaccines, mRNAs, and any compound that benefits from multiple/longitudinal dosing. STM patches have broad applications and are being planned for use in animals and humans.

"I joined STM because I knew this technology has the potential to change the world. Our win comes down to the amazing fact that Jasdeep was able to communicate that truth, and our technical aspects, to the audience in such a short amount of time and with only a handful of slides," said SingleTimeMicroneedles' Research Lead, Nicholas Farrell. Farrell also served as STM's preparation and presentation assistant at SXSW.

STM has had incredible traction over the past few months and is looking to accelerate its growth with partnerships in the animal and human health markets.

