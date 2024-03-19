Artel, LLC Demonstrates Resilient GEO and LEO Service

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Artel, LLC, a leading supplier of secure government connectivity, both satellite and terrestrial, demonstrated multi-orbit and multi-band connectivity solutions to customers and other industry participants at multiple events.

The initial demonstration was conducted late 2023 at the Maritime and Defense Technology Hub in St. Petersburg, FL. Government and industry customer attendees witnessed video calls, video streaming, VoIP, system failover, and file transfer applications. Jamming and Radio Interference were also introduced during the demonstration. The resilient network immediately moved the applications to the other networks.

As a follow-on to this demonstration, one of the participants, U.S. Department of State (DOS), requested an opportunity for further evaluation in support of the Diplomatic Telecommunications Service Program Office (DTS-PO) telecommunications requirements. Artel led a week of activities in late January 2024 at the DTS-PO facility in Chantilly, VA. The primary objectives were to further brief on the technical capabilities and integrate and test performance of the DTS-PO's services, while also integrating DTS-PO equipment.

Both demos were successful and well received with continuing interest for additional end-user site demos. According to Paul Domorski, Artel Chief Executive Officer, "We want to thank our Partners, Eutelsat, OneWeb Technologies and Aurora Borealis Networks for supporting the highly successful tests."

"Artel is very pleased with the performance of the network, it seamlessly switched the applications and remained up and running as it was designed to do," said Ed Spitler, Head of SATCOM for Artel.

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit artelllc.com, or email us at communications@artelllc.com.

