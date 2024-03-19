1836 Total Commerce, LLC: Thermajohn and Thermajane Achieve Global Recycled Standard Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Thermajohn and Thermajane, leading providers of high-quality thermal underwear for men, women, boys, and girls, both owned by 1836 Total Commerce, are proud to announce their recent certification by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This esteemed certification underscores the brands' dedication to sustainable practices and their commitment to environmental conservation.

GRS Certificate Thermajohn & Thermajane

Global Recycled Standard Certificate for Thermajohn and Thermajane.

In an era where sustainability is not just a choice but a responsibility, Thermajohn and Thermajane have taken significant strides to integrate eco-friendly practices into their production processes. The GRS certification is a testament to the brands' use of recycled materials and their adherence to rigorous environmental and social criteria in manufacturing.

"At Thermajohn and Thermajane, our core mission is to provide customers not only with exceptional comfort and warmth but also the assurance that our products are crafted responsibly," said Daniel Ugowitz, Marketing Manager at 1836 Total Commerce. "Getting the GRS certification isn't just a milestone-it's a solid promise to shrink our environmental impact and push for a greener future."

The certification highlights several key aspects of Thermajohn and Thermajane's sustainability efforts, including:

Sustainable Materials: A substantial portion of the materials utilized in Thermajohn and Thermajane products is now officially verified as recycled. This not only diminishes the need for virgin resources but also serves to minimize their environmental footprint.

Ethical Manufacturing: The brand takes pride in upholding manufacturing processes that adhere to high social and environmental standards. This commitment ensures a workplace characterized by safety, ethics, and fairness for all workers.

Chemical Management: Ensuring adherence to the GRS's strict chemical restrictions is the brand's way of ensuring that Thermajohn and Thermajane products not only meet the highest safety standards for consumers but also contribute to maintaining a safe and eco-friendly environment.

Daniel Ugowitz further emphasizes, "This certification marks the start of our journey. We're not just stopping here; we're dedicated to keeping up with these standards and exploring fresh, inventive ways to boost our sustainability efforts. It's about making a difference-one garment at a time."

As Thermajohn and Thermajane continue to innovate in the thermal wear market, sustainability remains at the forefront of their design and production philosophy. The brands are committed to expanding their range of eco-friendly products and further enhancing their sustainable practices.

For more information about Thermajohn and Thermajane's sustainable initiatives and their range of thermal wear, please visit www.thermajohn.com and www.thermajane.com.

About Thermajohn and Thermajane

Thermajohn and Thermajane are premier brands specializing in thermal underwear for the entire family. With a focus on quality, comfort, and sustainability, Thermajohn and Thermajane provide thermal sets, tops, and bottoms designed to keep you warm without compromising on environmental responsibility.

Contact Information

Daniel Ugowitz

Marketing Manager

daniel@1836totalcommerce.com

1-347-498-5341

SOURCE: 1836 Total Commerce, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.