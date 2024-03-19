Stratyfy to Demo its Credit Risk Assessment and Bias Mitigation Solutions at Bank Automation Summit 2024

AI/ML startup expected to unveil updates to its patented Unbias and DMM products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Stratyfy , a women-led fintech that confronts bias in AI and optimizes credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Laura Kornhauser will demo at the 2024 Bank Automation Summit US, as part of the conference's 2024 DEMO Challenge on March 19 in Nashville.

The 2024 DEMO Challenge, which will begin at 11 a.m. during the session "AI in action: Demos of new technologies and solutions," offers a forum for cutting-edge startups to share their technology offerings in front of banking, fintech and financial services professionals. Kornhauser will demo Stratyfy's bias detection product, UnBias, with an updated user interface (UI), showcasing a new bias mitigation capability using Stratyfy's decision management product, DMM.

"We're thrilled to demo Stratyfy's improved Unbias and DMM products at this year's Bank Automation Summit," said Laura Kornhauser, CEO and co-founder of Stratyfy. "Our team is dedicated to advancing fintech innovation and empowering banks with adoptable, interpretable AI/ML solutions to mitigate bias, drive financial inclusion, and help lenders make more informed decisions with minimal risk. These latest updates are a testament to our ongoing commitment to equalizing banking and enabling small to mid-size financial institutions to capitalize on the value of their data to create better outcomes for their customers. We believe when the right resources are available to all - banks included - we can build more prosperous and resilient communities."

Joining a group of other select, invite-only companies like Beforepay and Lama AI, Stratyfy will compete as one of nine tech visionaries at the 2024 DEMO Challenge, presenting their latest innovations in bank automation to executives from financial institutions seeking to improve their banking technology.

The Bank Automation Summit 2024 is the preeminent event at the intersection of technology and finance, orchestrated to help banking and fintech professionals redefine and influence the future of finance.

This summit showcases presentations and immersive experiences in AI and fintech to help leaders in the banking sector navigate the evolving landscape of machine learning algorithms, RPAs, and artificial intelligence.

To learn more about Stratyfy, visit its website or request a demo .

ABOUT STRATYFY

Stratyfy, a women-led fintech, is optimizing how financial institutions make decisions, unlocking data-driven growth without added risks or the need for in-house data experts. With our interpretable AI solutions, financial institutions are making more accurate, efficient, and fair financial decisions in credit risk, fraud, and compliance. Stratyfy was recognized as a Benzinga Fintech Awards finalist in the "Best Lending Solution" category and included in the AIFintech100 for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit stratyfy.com and follow Stratyfy on LinkedIn and X .

