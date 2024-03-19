Champion Magician Jim Vines to Appear on Penn & Teller: FOOL US on March 29

Vines Previously Won the FISM North American Championship of Magic

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / FISM North American Champion of Magic Jim Vines will appear on Season 10 of Penn & Teller: FOOL US on March 29.





Jim Vines Magician

Jim Vines to appear on Penn & Teller: Fool Us on March 29





Jim Vines is a sleight-of-hand expert who has performed his original and unique style of magic in 11 countries around the world prior to being invited to perform on FOOL US.

"This season, FOOL US was shot in front of a sold-out live audience at Penn & Teller's famous theater at the Rio on the Las Vegas Strip," Vines says. "It was exhilarating performing on that legendary stage to a packed house, surrounded by TV cameras. Penn & Teller have contributed so much to the art of magic, and it was an honor to get to share my magic with them."

For over 10 years Jim Vines appeared in the Off-Broadway magic show "A Taste of Magic," and now he can be seen delighting audiences regularly onstage at The Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, The Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater in Philadelphia, The Parlor of Mystery in Long Island New York, and venues throughout New York City.

The FOOL US Season 10 episode featuring magician Jim Vines will air worldwide on the CW Network on March 29. Check local listings for times.

Contact Information

Jim Vines

Media Contact

jimvinesmagic@gmail.com

646-971-0684

Related Images

Jim Vines Magician

Jim Vines to appear on Penn & Teller: Fool Us on March 29 Jim Vines Magic Awards

Jim Vines Champion Magician Awards in Magic

SOURCE: Jim Vines

View the original press release on newswire.com.