Butlr Technologies Inc: Butlr Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

AI Startup Cited Among Top in Workplace Category, Joins Ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell and more

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Butlr, the AI startup with the world's first and only wireless anonymous people-sensing technology has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Butlr was ranked in the Workplace Category for helping make workspaces better based on real data.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Butlr combines AI and machine learning algorithms with body heat sensing technology to infer human presence and activity while purposely built for complete anonymity and privacy. Its Heatic wireless sensors, featuring a multi-year battery life, magnetically mount to the wall or ceiling and provide real-time and historical spatial insights into how space is used.

The API-first platform makes it easy to integrate Butlr data with existing technology investments, providing customers with insights that ensure the most efficient use of space while helping to lower a building's carbon footprint. Butlr is also vital in senior care, providing the ability to gracefully age with dignity without requiring cameras or wristbands for safety monitoring. The technology also understands subtle changes in movement that may signal early stages of frailty.

"We started Butlr with a vision for transforming the human experience inside buildings to be more productive, collaborative, comfortable, energy efficient, and safe without compromising privacy," said Honghao Deng, CEO and co-founder, Butlr. "As we continue to be deployed in buildings around the world, now covering over 40 million square feet, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality, flexible solutions and outstanding customer satisfaction that has enabled us to earn the trust of Fortune 500 companies and leaders in senior care."

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About Butlr

Butlr is an MIT Media Lab spinout that fuses artificial intelligence with body heat sensing technology to build patented sensors and an anonymous people-sensing platform. Using thermal insights, Butlr technology understands subtle movements in a space, accurately discerns activity, occupancy, indoor location, and body posture yet is purposely designed to be incapable of capturing personally identifiable information. Butlr spatial insights are used by some of the world's largest companies in hospitality, senior living, health care, commercial real estate, retail, and public transportation to inform decisions regarding space occupancy and utilization, user experiences, patient safety, compliance, staffing, and ensuring buildings are operating with high efficiency and sustainability. These customers include Verizon, Netflix, Walmart, Carrier, Microsoft, and CBRE. For more information, visit www.butlr.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

