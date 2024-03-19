Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Expands Product Offerings and Initiates Talks for Strategic Partnerships

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG), a leading provider of luxury yachts and marine products, announces significant developments aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing its product portfolio.

1. Expansion of Product Offerings: In an effort to broaden its product offerings and increase inventory, Victory Marine Holdings is actively securing partnerships with additional boat brands for both the US and Costa Rica markets. This strategic initiative will provide customers with a wider range of options to choose from, catering to diverse preferences and demands.

2. Strategic Partnerships and Mergers: The Company is currently engaged in discussions with a reputable boat manufacturer and other key players in the marine industry to explore potential mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. These partnerships aim to leverage synergies and drive growth by combining resources, expertise, and market presence.

3. Launch of Velero Life Victory Marine Holdings is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Velero Life, a new venture focused on providing innovative designs for the sailing community. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Velero Life will create unique designs for UPF50 garments tailored to sailing enthusiasts and regatta participants. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

Remark from Orlando Hernandez, CEO of Victory Marine Holdings:

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our product offerings and explore strategic partnerships in the marine industry. The launch of Velero Life represents our dedication to innovation and serving the diverse needs of sailing enthusiasts. We remain committed to driving growth and delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client with a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

