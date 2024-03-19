VoPay, a pioneer in embedded financial technology solutions, proudly announces a significant stride in its global expansion journey. Building on its successful US launch, VoPay is now targeting the European market, with London serving as the cornerstone for its ambitious growth plans in the region. This strategic move underscores VoPay's commitment to broadening its international footprint and fostering financial inclusion worldwide.

The company's latest venture into the UK is marked by its acceptance into the prestigious United Kingdom Fintech Canadian Technology Accelerators (CTA) program. Selected through a rigorous application and interview process by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in the UK, VoPay stands out as one of seven elite Canadian tech firms invited to participate in this groundbreaking initiative.

London, a global fintech powerhouse and the heart of Europe's financial technology innovation, offers an unparalleled ecosystem for VoPay's growth ambitions. The city's dynamic market, home to over 3,200 fintech companies, is the ideal launchpad for VoPay's European operations. The UK's leading position in finance, coupled with its progressive regulatory framework, including Open Banking, presents fertile ground for VoPay's intelligent payment solutions.

Hamed Arbabi, Founder and CEO of VoPay, expressed enthusiasm about the new opportunities, "Our selection for the UK Fintech CTA program is not just an honor; it's a pivotal moment in our mission to lead financial technology innovation across borders. London's vibrant fintech community and forward-thinking environment are exactly what we need to propel our expansion in Europe."

Participation in the CTA program will be instrumental for VoPay, offering invaluable insights into the UK and EU markets. This initiative represents more than just market entry; it's a strategic exploration that will enable VoPay to adapt, thrive, and play a significant role in the European fintech ecosystem.

"Our vision is clear: to establish VoPay as a dominant force in global financial technology. Our journey through the US and now into Europe, starting with the UK, reflects our dedication to innovation, inclusion, and the transformative power of embedded financial services. The CTA program is a vital step, but it's just the beginning of our European adventure," Arbabi added.

As VoPay embarks on this exciting phase, the company is poised to redefine financial services, demonstrating the transformative potential of embedded payments on a global scale.

The VoPay team will be attending the 2-day IFGS event in London during the week of April 15 to 19. If you would like to schedule a meeting with our team during this time, please contact business@vopay.com

About VoPay

At the core of VoPay's offering is a multi-tenancy architecture seamlessly integrated with a comprehensive payment engine and financial services solutions, epitomizing the concept of Fintech-as-a-Service. For software enterprises seeking to accelerate growth, expedite time to market, reduce operational costs, and enhance efficiency within their core platform, VoPay provides an embedded payment solution.

Discover VoPay's intelligent and secure payment technology at https://vopay.com

