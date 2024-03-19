Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 14:10
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
(symbol: EIM) on 14 March 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 27 March 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000019800             
Company name                Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.      
Total share capital before the reduction  ISK 167.850.000 (167.850.000 shares)
Reduction in share capital         ISK 2.150.000 (2.150.000 shares)   
Total share capital following the     ISK 165.700.000 (165.700.000 shares)
 reduction                                   
Nominal value of each share        1 kr.                
Symbol                   EIM                 
Orderbook ID                90274
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
