Hotelplanner.com: World Travel Expo Miami Selects HotelPlanner and Cleverdis as Official Accommodation & Media Partner

This partnership is the first U.S.-based deal for HotelPlanner's latest brand integration Cleverdis, a mainstay in global trade show media, that will be publishing the daily trade show magazine for all attendees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2024, WTE Miami, a leading travel, tourism, and hospitality trade show for the Americas and across the globe. The partnership involves marketing efforts through HotelPlanner's exclusive branding as the Official Accommodation Provider on attendee hotel bookingsfor the annual event taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from October 21-23, 2024. Cleverdis, HotelPlanner's latest brand integration, will serve as the Official Media Provider to include a daily trade publication and online newsroom support for all attendees and journalists.



WTE Miami 2024, hosted by Miami International Airport and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and IATA-IATAN as Global Partner, brings together global decision-makers from airlines, airports, tourism bureaus, tour operators, travel agents, and other professionals from the industry. WTE Miami is an international travel and tourism expo conference that offers a platform to generate new business opportunities across the entire travel ecosystem. WTE is expecting thousands of attendees this year, as well as dozens of exhibitors, an exciting line up of expert speakers, and other programming for the three-day event that will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome HotelPlanner and Cleverdis as our Official Accommodation and Media provider for WTE," said Javier Palencia, WTE Miami Director. "This partnership enables us to provide all attendees with discounted lodging solutions as an added benefit. Importantly, Cleverdis brings additional media gravitas and professionalism to our signature event to take us to the next level of reach and influence. This is a win-win for WTE."

"We're excited to plant the Cleverdis flag in the U.S. to expand our value to the Americas with our new partnership with WTE," says Jean-Francois Fieri, CEO, Cleverdis. "Supporting WTE with their official trade show daily magazine will enable all exhibitors to better showcase their service offerings, while expanding media opportunities for brands and companies to build more high-value relationships with the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry."

To learn more about exhibiting and/or sponsorship opportunities, please visit the WTEMiami 2023 website: https://worldtravelexpo.org/. To book your hotel, be sure to use the discounted HotelPlanner link: https://wtemiami.hotelplanner.com/.

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

Sponsorship and exhibiting packages provide the opportunity to build high value relationships with influential national and international travel industry professionals.

