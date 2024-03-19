C8 Secure (a Continent 8 company), a provider of comprehensive, multi-layered cybersecurity solutions that focus on threat prevention, has entered into an agreement with Corrata, a mobile endpoint security solution provider that offers complete protection against any mobile threat.

Through this agreement, C8 Secure has launched its Mobile Protect solution, a C8 Secure managed service which incorporates Corrata's unique technology with other mobile centric security capabilities. The solution protects employee devices, strengthening mobile endpoints against contemporary security threats, ensuring safe access to corporate data while respecting personal usage.

Mobile Protect provides a complete defence against mobile threats, such as detecting and disabling malware, blocking smishing attacks, protecting WiFi communications and vulnerability management.

It complements the company's SafeBait solution which simulates social engineering and phishing campaigns, a managed service that offers customized phishing defense solutions.

Patrick Gardner, Managing Partner at C8 Secure, a Continent 8 company, comments: "Mobile devices are an essential tool for today's modern business, making this a huge target for cyber criminals. In 2022 alone, 46% of organizations suffered a mobile-related security breach, so it is essential that businesses are securing these devices.

"We are thrilled to be working with Corrata to develop our Mobile Protect solution which enables businesses to protect all iOS and Android devices from cyber-attacks, safeguarding their employees from malicious actors."

Dylan Fermoyle, VP at Corrata, comments: "We are delighted to partner with C8 Secure. Their track record in providing high-touch managed security services to marquee customers aligns directly with Corrata's mission to provide the best possible protection to the mobile workspace."

C8 Secure leverages a comprehensive, multi-layered solution focused on threat prevention versus detection. This includes SIEM/SOC capabilities, EDR and MDR protection and DDoS and WAAP solutions.

About C8 Secure

Comprehensive, multi-layered solution focused on threat prevention. High-touch boutique service providing personalized attention. 25+ years' experience protecting customers in highly regulated industries, and certified as a service provider in multiple jurisdictions. Industry recognized and proven leadership team with over 100 years' experience in Managed Security Services.

For more information about C8 Secure, please visit our new website at www.c8secure.com

About Corrata

Corrata was founded in 2016 with the aim of finding a better way to protect iOS and Android devices from cyber-attacks. Today our technology is transforming the way hundreds of organizations protect their employees' smartphones and tablets. Corrata software detects and disables malware, blocks phishing attacks and ensures compromised devices cannot access sensitive data. And all while fully respecting employees' privacy. Corrata is a proud member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and Cyber Ireland and is verified for use with FirstNet, the US Government network for first responders powered by AT&T.

