Global cloud communications platform Infobiphas been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture, and achieving remarkable milestones.

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip commented: Innovation is at the heart of what we do and we are delighted to have been recognized by Fast Company. Our technologyis transforming how organizations interact with customers across the board, from automotive, retail and financial services, through to healthcare and other social services.

Croatia's first Unicorn, Infobip has been working with businesses to transform customer communications.

Working with Uber in India, Infobip developed an AI-powered chatbot to enable customers to order rides via WhatsApp. The global-first initiative created a seamless booking experience for Uber customers.

In February,Infobipjoined forces with Podravka Group, a leading Croatian multinational, to launch "SuperfoodChef AI by Coolinarika". The cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is a testament to the power of responsible AI, designed to empower users to make healthier food choices and address rising obesity rates in Croatia.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries.

Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan: "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech."

In September 2023, Infobip was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market.

