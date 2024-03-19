

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Council President Ursula von der Leyen and Swiss President Viola Amherd have launched the negotiations on a broad package of measures to deepen and expand the EU-Switzerland relationship.



This follows the adoption of the Swiss and EU negotiating mandates earlier this month. The two mandates authorize the Commission and Switzerland to negotiate the package outlined in the Common Understanding, endorsed by the Swiss Federal Council and the European Commission in November.



The Common Understanding confirms both sides' ambition to conclude the negotiation this year. The negotiating teams will meet Tuesday, the Euiropean Commission said.



The negotiations aim at ensuring a level playing field for competition between EU and Swiss companies operating within the EU internal market and guarantee the protection of the rights of EU citizens working in Switzerland, including non-discrimination between citizens of different Member States.



