Angara Inc.: Angara Earns #10 Spot in Retail on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 List

The online jeweler has been recognized for transformative initiatives in customization and empowering customers with choice

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Angara, the leading online fine jewelry retailer, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on Fast Company's prestigious list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2024, in the #10 position within the Retail category. This recognition celebrates Angara's dedication to pushing boundaries and empowering customers through continuous innovation.



Angara Earns #10 Spot in Retail for Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Fast Company," said Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara.com. "This award is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our entire team, who is constantly striving to redefine the fine jewelry experience."

Angara has consistently fostered a culture of innovation, evident in its industry-leading initiatives like:

Create With Angara (CWA): This groundbreaking feature empowers customers to design their dream engagement ring, selecting from an array of gemstones, settings, and metals to create a piece that reflects their unique love story. CWA has revolutionized the traditional jewelry shopping experience, fostering a deeper connection between customers and their jewelry.

Lab-Grown Gemstones: Recognizing the growing demand for accessible luxury, Angara introduced lab-grown gemstones into its collection. This sustainable and ethical alternative allows customers to own larger gemstones at more affordable prices.

AI-Powered Personalization: Angara is revolutionizing online jewelry shopping with its AI-driven features. By analyzing browsing patterns and utilizing generative AI, customers will soon be able to describe their dream piece or upload an image for tailored recommendations from Angara's extensive collection.

These innovations have not only fueled Angara's growth, exceeding 10 times the industry average, but have also contributed to a bigger shift in the fine jewelry market. Angara has witnessed a significant increase in the popularity of colored gemstones, challenging the traditional dominance of colorless diamonds.

The Most Innovative Companies list by Fast Company is a highly anticipated annual compilation that honors organizations across various sectors for their groundbreaking achievements and transformative impact on business and society. Angara's inclusion on this illustrious list underscores its status as a trailblazer in the fine jewelry industry and a beacon of innovation in the global marketplace.

For more information about Angara, updates and announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made to order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment.

