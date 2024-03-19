The Methodical Group Announces Launch of New Subsidiary, Methodical Public, and Highlights Exceptional Client Success Story

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / The Methodical Group, a global leader in staffing, business services, and IT solutions, with offices across the United States, Brazil, and the Philippines, is proud to announce the creation of its new subsidiary, Methodical Public. This strategic expansion aims to extend the Group's comprehensive range of services to the public sector, including non-profits, educational institutions, and city, state, and federal entities, establishing a robust gateway to hundreds of services tailored to meet the unique needs of these organizations.

Introducing Methodical Public: A New Era of Public Sector Service

Methodical Public represents a significant milestone for The Methodical Group as it broadens its horizons to serve the public sector. More than just a contracting entity, Methodical Public is envisioned as a bridge connecting non-profits, educational bodies, and government entities to The Methodical Group's extensive portfolio of services. These services include initiatives like technology upgrades for local cities and public schools, staffing services such as permanent placement or staff augmentation for municipal governments, and digital transformation projects for non-profits, ushering in a new era of public sector service. This initiative reflects the Group's dedication to delivering innovative, reliable solutions across diverse sectors and its commitment to fostering positive change in communities through technology and expertise.

"We are thrilled to launch Methodical Public and to share our recent client success story, which together reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation," said Joshua Mann, CEO of The Methodical Group. "By expanding our services to the public sector and continuing to deliver on our promise of rapid, effective solutions, we are poised to make a significant impact on a wider scale."

Client Success Story: Rapid Deployment and Expertise in Action

In conjunction with the launch of Methodical Public, The Methodical Group is also excited to share a recent client success story that underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional service and tangible results swiftly and efficiently.

A leading SaaS-based platform specializing in the real estate sector approached The Methodical Group with a critical need: to migrate 500 client sites from a legacy platform to a new, advanced platform within a tight 12-month timeline. Understanding the importance of cost-effectiveness and timely execution, The Methodical Group devised a strategic plan leveraging its US and offshore capabilities.

The plan involved the onboarding of 21 resources, 14 from the Philippines and 7 US-based resources, with a challenging timeline of just 3 weeks for full team assembly on both fronts. Through meticulous coordination internally and with the client, as well as the dedicated expertise of its global teams, The Methodical Group successfully met the ambitious timeline, fully equipping the client to commence the migration project on schedule and on budget, thereby setting the stage for a seamless transition to the new platform.

This achievement not only highlights The Methodical Group's ability to rapidly mobilize and execute complex projects but also its commitment to providing cost-effective, scalable solutions that do not compromise on quality or timelines.

About The Methodical Group

The Methodical Group, a beacon of innovation in the global staffing, and business and IT services sectors, continues to set the standard for excellence. With a robust presence in the United States, Brazil, and the Philippines, and recognized as one of the "50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2023," the Group remains dedicated to delivering strategic, scalable solutions that empower businesses and organizations worldwide to achieve their objectives.

For more information about The Methodical Group and its innovative approach to public sector services through Methodical Public, please visit https://www.MethodicalGroup.com.

