HealthJoy Selects Employer Direct Healthcare as Surgery Network Partner

New SurgeryPlus® Integration to Provide HealthJoy Employer Clients with 60% Lower Rates Than Commercial Pricing and Unprecedented Access to Specialty Network Capabilities

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that transforms healthcare outcomes, today announced the selection of Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) as their surgery network partner. EDH facilitates concierge access to high-quality specialty care for members of self-funded plans, with a focus on surgery and cancer.

Through this partnership, HealthJoy's employer clients - many of whom have fewer than 10,000 employees - will now have seamless access to EDH's specialty network and Center of Excellence (COE) capabilities, which have historically been limited to enterprise national accounts.

HealthJoy keeps employees engaged in their health by adapting to their wants and needs - resulting in a 2-3x increase in point solution utilization.

EDH is a highly selective network of thousands of specialists located in more than 157 metropolitan regions across the country. On average, employees who leverage EDH's SurgeryPlus network save $4,000, while employers save nearly $20,000 per episode. By steering employees to the SurgeryPlus solution, employers can dramatically reduce surgical and other specialty care spend without sacrificing quality or burdening their employees with high out-of-pocket costs.

"Our partnership with Employer Direct Healthcare will provide tremendous value to our clients and their employees," said Doug Morse-Schindler, President and co-founder of HealthJoy. "SurgeryPlus will provide nationwide access to the highest-quality surgical providers, end-to-end support and advocacy and meaningful cost savings. We're thrilled to be integrating this best-in-class solution into the HealthJoy experience."

HealthJoy and EDH have a shared vision of providing easy access to high-quality, cost-effective care across all market segments. By integrating SurgeryPlus into HealthJoy's care navigation platform, employers can deliver a seamless and impactful experience with full-service concierge and network services - removing barriers that have historically prevented employees from accessing high-quality, affordable surgical care.

With the EDH provider network's industry-leading complication rate of <1% (compared to an 8-15% industry average) and an average travel distance of less than 30 miles, employers nationwide can provide their workforce with access to affordable, convenient and high-quality surgical care.

"In joining forces with HealthJoy, we're honored to partner with a company that's democratizing access to the most advanced tools to manage an increasingly complex and intimidating healthcare system," said John Zutter, CEO, EDH. "We're especially excited about the new opportunities for EDH to seamlessly contract with the market segments that HealthJoy serves."

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is a care navigation platform that helps more than 1,000 employers and their partners bring benefits strategies to life. The platform transforms healthcare outcomes by making it simple for employees to choose the highest-quality, most cost-effective care. This results in healthier employees and a healthier bottom line. To learn more, visit healthjoy.com.

ABOUT EMPLOYER DIRECT HEALTHCARE

EDH is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's highly selective provider networks transform healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide. EDH's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit solution, providing full-service concierge and specialty network and Center of Excellence (COE) services to millions of covered members across 1,000+ employers. In 2022, the company launched a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution, Cancer Care Direct®.

