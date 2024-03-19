Hunden Partners Announces Latest Recipients of Musical Theatre Scholarships at Ball State University

Six musical theatre majors awarded the Robin Scott Hunden Musical Theatre Scholarship for the current academic year

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service real estate development advisory practice headquartered in Chicago, announced the winners of the annual Robin Scott Hunden Musical Theatre Scholarship fund at Ball State University. The scholarship program provides needs-based financial support to Musical Theatre majors, with the goals of promoting diversity in musical theatre programs and helping undergraduates pursue careers in the arts. This year's recipients are Parker Bowman of Fort Wayne, IN; Jaylen Bryant of University Park, IL; Rylee Droege of St. Louis, MO; Madison Jackson of Granger, IN; Mitchell Takeda of Sacramento, CA; and Lucia Vazquez of Homestead, FL.

Robin Scott Hunden Musical Theater Scholarship winners Mitchell Takeda and Jaylen Bryant

"I grew up singing and performing through college, and while I didn't pursue the performing arts as a career, I continue to love and appreciate the positive impact that the arts have on individuals and communities," says Rob Hunden, CEO and Founder of Hunden Partners, and Founder of the Hunden Musical Theatre Scholarship. "The arts can be a catalyst for placemaking, community-building, and belonging. I'm delighted to help provide opportunities for college students to pursue their artistic careers."

To date, Hunden has donated more than $20,000 to support Ball State students. The scholarship was established in 2015, with the first recipients receiving funding in the 2017-2018 academic year. The program is structured to award scholarships to students in the Musical Theatre program, with?at least one sophomore, junior, and senior each receiving financial support per academic year. Students are eligible to receive the scholarship for multiple years: both Jaylen Bryan and Mitchell Takeda are two-time recipients. On top of the scholarship program, Hunden has covered additional costs for students related to musical theatre careers, including travel costs to New York for auditions. Past recipients have appeared on stage in productions such as "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" on Broadway, and the "Six" U.S. national tour.

"We are extremely grateful for Hunden Partners' support in providing scholarship funding for Musical Theatre students. As we continue to recruit a talented student body with diverse socioeconomic and geographic backgrounds, we rely heavily on scholarship support to ensure that educational journeys are focused on opportunities in the classroom, on stage, and beyond," says Bill Jenkins, chair of Ball State's Department of Theatre and Dance. "We appreciate Rob's partnership to help our students pursue their vision and dreams, and how much he values the vital role the arts play in thriving communities."

