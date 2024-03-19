Discovery Education: New Free STEM Resources from the STEM Careers Coalition to Nurture Student Curiosity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Discovery Education:

The STEM Careers Coalition - an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations partnering with Discovery Education to ignite student curiosity by creating equitable access to STEM content and career connections - today announced the availability of a new suite of free digital learning resources. Designed to ignite all students' curiosity in STEM, this new collection of content was created in partnership with organizations such as Sanofi, the Caterpillar Foundation, LydaHill Philanthropies, API, Keysight, and more.

Since its founding in 2019, the STEM Careers Coalition has reached more than 7.9 million students in its mission to support the next generation of diverse STEM solution-seekers. To support its goal of reaching 10 million students by 2025, the Coalition is presenting a host of new resources for students including:

Classroom Resources

Inspire students to explore STEM by connecting what is learned in the classroom to the wider world. With new Women's History Month themed ready-to-use resources created with LydaHill Philanthropies, students meet with women leaders in exciting STEM fields such as computer science, life science, Earth science, space science, and physical science. Each resource features instructional activities that are designed to spark curiosity, foster a deeper understanding of the subject matter, and encourage exploration of the vast opportunities in STEM-related fields.

The new career profiles spotlighting professionals in STEM will help teachers make the connection between classroom instruction and potential careers through videos and accompanying lessons, activities, and hands-on student activations. New career profiles include professionals from Sanofi, DuPont, and Keysight.

Take student's learning a step further with our engaging family activities. Through these hands-on experiences, learners can put problem-solving skills into practice and extend their STEM knowledge at home. Two new activities created with API encourage students to explore their surroundings through a hands-on experiment that demonstrates water-resistance materials and a scavenger hunt identifying the importance petrochemical items in everyday life.

In addition, the STEM Careers Coalition now offers a new set of resources for teachers that includes effective strategies for encouraging student curiosity sourced from fellow educators and corporate volunteers. The new Kickstarting Curiosity: Extra-Curricular STEM Tools and Tactics Activities series created with the Caterpillar Foundation offers practical guidance for integrating STEM into instruction in a Masterclass format, as well as step-by-step guides for implementing creative STEM activities that focus on important STEM skills and extension opportunities.

"With these free resources, students can explore all types of STEM careers in new and exciting ways while easily seeing how what they learn in school impacts the world," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

STEM Careers Coalition partners share a common goal of empowering educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom by nurturing student curiosity. The Coalition is preparing students for the future of work by providing equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students in instruction, build foundational STEM knowledge, and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success.

"At Sanofi, we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. As part of the STEM Careers Coalition with Discovery Education, we aim to inspire students to become STEM solution seekers so that they too can chase the miracles of science," said Diana Blankman Roberts, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Sanofi US. "We are proud of these new career profile videos showcasing some of our own leaders so students can imagine improving the lives of others through a STEM career of their own."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About the STEM Careers Coalition

The STEM Careers Coalition solves for critical gaps in diverse representation in the STEM professional workforce. The Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 7.9 million teachers and students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future STEM workforce and reach 10 million teachers and students by the end 2025.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

