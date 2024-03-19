

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace company, Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), Tuesday announced that it has ended talks with Atos, an information technology company, regarding the potential acquisition of the latter's big data and security or BDS unit.



Airbus added that the decision was made after careful consideration of all aspects of the potential transaction.



Earlier, Airbus had proposed an offer price of 1.5 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros for the BDS unit.



Currently, Airbus's shares are moving up 2.04 percent, to $45.23 on the Other OTC.



