Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2024 | 16:02
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Begins Its ERP Implementation Case Study Series

On Thursday, March 21st, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will review ERP implementation case studies for how food and beverage companies can successfully select and implement the right ERP for their unique requirements.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review ERP case studies for mid-sized food and beverage companies and the common success factors for migrating to new food and beverage ERPs.

EAG Company Logo

EAG Company Logo

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/an-erp-implementation-case-study-for-mid-sized-food-and-beverage-companies

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/an-erp-implementation-case-study-for-mid-sized-food-and-beverage-companies.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
