Delmarva Power: Fueling Progress: Honoring Natural Gas Utility Workers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / On March 18th, we celebrate Natural Gas Utility Workers Day, an annual occasion dedicated to honoring the commitment and hard work of those who ensure the smooth flow of natural gas to our customers, regardless of weather or time of day. For the ninth consecutive year, we pay tribute to our employees who maintain over 3,600 miles of natural gas pipeline, serving more than 140,000 customers in New Castle County.

"Meeting our community's need for safe, reliable and affordable natural gas is the main objective of our natural gas team members," remarked Serena Wilson-Archie, director of Delmarva Power's gas operations. "This team of essential workers provide real-time service every day throughout the year, including holidays, to ensure the gas infrastructure is solid and that our customers are served with gas to heat their homes, cook their meals and dry their clothes."

Around the clock, our team responds to emergencies, with an average response time to a gas odor of 23 minutes, and conducts routine inspections essential for the safety and efficiency of our natural gas system. Their efforts not only keep gas flowing but also contribute to ongoing modernization initiatives, enhancing the system's reliability and safety. The comprehensive modernization of the natural gas distribution network in northern Delaware is a fundamental aspect of our commitment to deliver safe and dependable natural gas service to our customers.

As part of this endeavor, we are systematically upgrading our aging natural gas infrastructure, which includes cast-iron and bare-steel main and service lines. Annually, we upgrade over five miles of natural gas mains throughout our service region, replacing them with state-of-the-art plastic pipe. This transition not only enhances safety, but also improves durability and reliability.

As we celebrate Natural Gas Utility Workers Day, we stand in solidarity with our peers across the country, including Exelon sister utilities PECO and BGE, to recognize the vital role of natural gas workers. Together, we raise awareness of their tireless contributions and express our gratitude for their unwavering dedication.





