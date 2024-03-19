Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
19.03.2024 | 16:54
Changes in Group Management to continue to drive profitable growth in the ISEA region

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Mukund Vasudevan as President, Industrial Region India and Southeast Asia (ISEA). In his role, Mukund will be responsible for continuing SKF's strategic transformation and profitable growth journey in the expansive ISEA region.

Mukund has extensive experience from multi-national commercial and industrial executive positions, including a proven track record in building high performance teams. He also adds entrepreneurial perspectives from working with start-ups.

"India and Southeast Asia is an important region for us where we have high ambitions to grow in a profitable way. Mukund's background and experience is highly relevant for our business in the ISEA region, and he will bring fresh perspectives having worked with several industries, but also with emerging markets, cleantech and start-ups," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO at SKF.

"I am really looking forward to join SKF, a world-leading and innovative solutions provider for industrial and automotive customers, and to bring my previous experience to our teams globally and here in ISEA. Our employees in the ISEA region have done a tremendous work in executing the strategy, and we will continue to work close together with our partners to achieve our goals," says Mukund Vasudevan.

Mukund will join SKF on 8 April and will succeed Fredrik Hallen, Acting President Industrial Region ISEA who replaced Manish Bhatnagar on an interim basis and will now continue in his role as Head of Finance, Controlling, IT and Digitalization, Industrial Region ISEA. As previously communicated, Manish Bhatnagar has been appointed President, Industrial Region Americas.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

