ComplianceQuest to Share Thought Leadership at the Rooted-in Manufacturing Conference

CEO Prashanth Rajendran participating on panel to discuss the importance of decisioning technologies in manufacturing, including artificial intelligence and machine learning

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / ComplianceQuest, a global leader in Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) solutions, announced that CEO Prashanth Rajendran will be a featured speaker at the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference in New Orleans, March 25-27. Rajendran will participate on the panel, "How to Predict the Future: The Importance of Decisioning in Manufacturing." This engagement highlights ComplianceQuest's ongoing commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of manufacturing.

In addition to its thought leadership role, ComplianceQuest will serve as a gold sponsor at the event, marking a significant milestone in its collaboration with Rootstock Software. This partnership brings together ComplianceQuest's advanced EQMS and Rootstock's Manufacturing ERP solution to meet the intricate needs of companies that operate in regulated industries, such as medical device manufacturers.

"We're excited to participate in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference; events like this are much needed in the industry," said Prashanth Rajendran. "It provides an opportunity to engage with manufacturers who want to integrate EQMS and ERP data to further elevate their quality management processes. In addition, participating in the decisioning panel alongside other manufacturing technology leaders will allow us to contribute to a critical dialogue, sharing our expertise on how advanced decision-making technologies-such as predictive analytics, machine learning, and AI-can help facilitate compliance, enhance operational excellence, and bolster competitiveness in this sector."

"We're delighted to welcome ComplianceQuest to Rooted-In," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Global Alliances at Rootstock Software. "Our collaboration extends beyond just well-fitting solutions; we actually share a common vision for regulated industry operations on the Salesforce Platform. Prashanth brings vast experience and a valued perspective to our conference and panel. And together with ComplianceQuest, we look forward to addressing not only current industry needs but also helping our shared customers get ready for what's next in terms of emerging challenges and opportunities."

The 2024 Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference will also include:

Rootstock and ComplianceQuest customer success stories that demonstrate how manufacturers in regulated industries have benefited from the combined power of a next-generation ERP and EQMS on the Salesforce Platform.

An exhibit area where attendees can meet the ComplianceQuest team to better understand their EQMS and EHS solutions.

Keynote presentations on Manufacturing Mega Trends, Signal Chain Vision, and Accelerating Value with the Power of Salesforce.

A Business Track featuring manufacturing leaders driving success in various areas, such as financial management, team empowerment, and reimagined business processes.

A Technology Track to discuss trends such as AI, enabling data-driven decisions, integration, and managing data governance.

Networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and exchange strategies and ideas.

For more information on ComplianceQuest participation in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, please visit and register at the official event website: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain.

About ComplianceQuest

Transform to a fully connected business with a next-generation AI-Powered Product Lifecycle, Quality and Safety management platform, built on Salesforce. Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase quality, safety and efficiency as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform comes with best-in-class integrated processes to mitigate risks, protecting your employees, suppliers and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit and customer loyalty. ComplianceQuest is pre-validated and easy to implement, use, and maintain, allowing for streamlined communication and collaboration across the product value chain.

