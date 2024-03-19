Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia Absinthe Bleue Wins Big at Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge: Named Best in Class with 98 Points and Double Gold

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Absinthia, the renowned artisanal absinthe distillery, proudly announces its latest triumph at the prestigious Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge, where Absinthia Absinthe Bleue emerged as the undisputed champion in multiple categories.

Absinthia Absinthe Bleue, a stunning infusion of butterfly pea flower, captivated judges and enthusiasts alike with its mesmerizing hue and unparalleled flavor profile. Crafted with precision and passion, this exquisite absinthe showcases the perfect harmony of traditional craftsmanship and innovative botanical infusion.

During the LA Invitational, Absinthia Absinthe Bleue took the competition by storm, earning an impressive array of accolades:

Best in Class: Recognized as the standout spirit in its category, Absinthia Absinthe Bleue surpassed all expectations, solidifying its position as a leader in the world of artisanal liqueurs.

98 Points: Judges awarded Absinthia Absinthe Bleue an exceptional score, reflecting its exceptional quality, complexity, and overall excellence.

Best Liqueur: Among a field of formidable contenders, Absinthia Absinthe Bleue emerged victorious, reaffirming its status as the pinnacle of liqueur craftsmanship.

Double Gold: The highest honor bestowed upon spirits, the Double Gold medal symbolizes Absinthia Absinthe Bleue's unrivaled superiority and unmatched artistry.

"We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming success of Absinthia Absinthe Bleue at the LA Invitational," said Absinthia Vermut, Founder and CEO at Absinthia's Bottled Spirits and Sunset Magazine's Best Woman Distiller, 2022. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the art of absinthe distillation. We are immensely proud of this recognition and grateful to our dedicated team and supporters who have helped bring Absinthia Absinthe Bleue to life."

Absinthia Absinthe Bleue is not only a celebration of craftsmanship but also a sensory journey that invites enthusiasts to explore the depths of flavor and color. With its enchanting blend of traditional absinthe botanicals and the vibrant essence of butterfly pea flower, Absinthia Absinthe Bleue offers a truly unique and unforgettable experience. Tasting notes from the LA Invitational include "Lingering anise finish. Chases the blues away." This is the first award for Absinthia Absinthe Bleue.

