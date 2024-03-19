Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 17:54
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 572.182p. The highest price paid per share was 576.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,764,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,683,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

92

572.400

16:17:41

718

572.400

16:17:41

700

572.400

16:17:41

183

572.200

16:16:46

600

572.200

16:16:46

62

572.200

16:16:46

414

572.200

16:15:49

1380

573.000

16:13:14

1254

573.000

16:11:22

1399

573.400

16:09:59

1258

572.200

16:05:10

112

572.200

16:05:10

1507

572.400

16:02:24

1466

572.400

16:02:24

415

572.400

16:01:12

415

572.400

16:01:12

880

572.200

15:56:42

436

572.200

15:56:37

89

571.600

15:52:48

1388

571.600

15:52:46

1470

571.800

15:49:30

1174

571.000

15:46:03

309

571.000

15:46:03

199

571.200

15:43:55

634

571.200

15:43:55

569

571.200

15:43:55

1391

571.200

15:43:55

1472

571.000

15:41:09

498

571.000

15:38:40

880

571.000

15:38:40

1280

570.800

15:34:43

1370

570.800

15:32:53

1058

569.600

15:26:56

339

569.600

15:26:56

284

570.000

15:24:13

1000

570.000

15:24:13

1464

571.000

15:19:39

34

571.000

15:19:39

1234

570.600

15:16:53

558

570.800

15:16:48

484

570.800

15:16:48

1231

569.800

15:12:46

472

570.400

15:09:16

815

570.400

15:09:16

1000

570.400

15:06:25

423

570.400

15:06:25

1039

570.000

15:04:36

1046

569.800

15:00:00

439

569.800

15:00:00

1389

570.400

14:58:40

1391

569.800

14:52:47

1347

569.800

14:52:47

1298

569.800

14:49:53

1299

569.000

14:41:38

697

569.400

14:34:57

717

569.400

14:34:57

1262

568.200

14:30:51

698

569.200

14:27:57

728

569.200

14:27:57

80

570.200

14:22:33

1391

570.200

14:22:33

1231

570.600

14:22:32

1017

570.600

14:18:39

318

570.600

14:18:39

1237

570.000

14:11:10

83

572.200

14:08:00

525

572.200

14:08:00

717

572.200

14:08:00

1352

572.200

14:08:00

942

571.400

14:00:10

472

571.400

14:00:10

1407

571.600

14:00:10

1266

571.600

13:58:23

1310

571.600

13:55:07

1235

571.400

13:49:05

1491

571.800

13:45:38

177

571.800

13:43:55

498

571.800

13:43:55

568

571.800

13:43:55

966

571.800

13:43:55

388

571.800

13:43:55

1398

572.200

13:37:19

203

572.600

13:34:43

1157

572.600

13:34:43

1378

572.600

13:33:49

1228

572.200

13:30:05

1049

572.800

13:24:36

334

572.800

13:24:36

54

572.800

13:24:36

1345

573.200

13:24:19

1270

572.600

13:22:12

1217

573.000

13:07:44

1474

573.400

13:03:27

1433

573.400

13:00:36

1499

572.400

12:50:52

1374

571.800

12:38:12

620

571.800

12:33:00

725

571.800

12:33:00

327

572.000

12:32:39

1459

572.200

12:25:46

1487

572.400

12:20:22

1378

572.200

12:11:54

110

572.800

12:03:21

1240

572.800

12:03:21

362

573.200

12:01:35

1038

573.200

12:01:35

1241

571.400

11:49:28

1367

571.600

11:46:24

1363

572.000

11:46:23

1175

572.600

11:39:59

121

572.600

11:39:59

1410

572.000

11:37:44

1490

572.000

11:36:52

1446

570.800

11:33:52

1361

572.200

11:26:48

1373

572.000

11:20:42

524

572.800

11:10:06

926

572.800

11:10:06

1252

573.000

11:01:20

1434

573.000

10:52:36

1238

573.000

10:43:09

660

574.200

10:34:06

53

574.200

10:34:06

534

574.200

10:34:06

1326

574.400

10:34:06

1353

574.000

10:23:43

849

574.800

10:18:43

514

574.800

10:18:43

1255

574.400

10:17:18

506

575.000

10:12:32

856

575.000

10:12:32

994

575.800

10:08:08

250

575.800

10:08:08

1338

575.200

10:05:11

1051

575.400

10:05:11

303

575.400

10:05:11

1286

574.400

10:02:17

1218

574.400

09:57:18

1426

574.400

09:57:18

250

573.200

09:45:06

400

573.200

09:45:06

449

573.200

09:45:06

257

573.200

09:45:06

53

573.200

09:45:06

105

573.000

09:45:06

490

573.000

09:45:06

53

573.000

09:45:06

612

573.000

09:45:06

1376

573.200

09:45:06

1281

573.400

09:43:49

1285

573.400

09:35:39

1337

573.200

09:30:09

1403

574.400

09:20:00

250

574.800

09:19:53

1000

574.800

09:19:53

1396

574.400

09:14:47

1395

575.600

09:07:39

1215

576.000

09:06:30

1457

575.400

09:02:23

1422

575.600

08:56:45

1066

576.200

08:55:23

388

576.200

08:55:23

1286

575.200

08:49:50

1430

575.000

08:48:59

1434

575.000

08:45:59

2363

574.600

08:45:35

100

575.000

08:45:29

170

575.000

08:45:29

1249

575.000

08:45:11

1455

571.000

08:40:37

1253

571.000

08:40:21

1431

572.200

08:36:40

1495

571.200

08:32:37

1304

571.400

08:32:37

1438

569.600

08:28:25

218

568.800

08:23:00

1000

568.800

08:23:00

110

568.800

08:23:00

1229

569.200

08:21:25

1211

569.800

08:12:38

1245

568.200

08:07:02

1246

568.600

08:06:55

1310

567.000

08:05:02


