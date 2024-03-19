ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Wharton Lyon & Lyon

ALKEME expands commercial practice in New Jersey with latest acquisition

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Wharton Lyon & Lyon, a retail insurance agency headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey and serving the entire Eastern United States.





Founded in 1912, Wharton Lyon & Lyon is a third-generation insurance agency providing custom risk management solutions and unique programs. In addition to offering a full suite of property & casualty and life and health products, the company provides banking and mortgage insurance consulting via a separate division created in 2009.

"Wharton's expertise will expand our capabilities in the retail insurance market in New Jersey and across the East Coast," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Rob and his team have built an amazing company and bring some exciting new niches, including their banking and mortgage insurance consulting capabilities to the ALKEME family."

"We are excited for the opportunity to contribute our capabilities and knowledge to ALKEME," said Rob Sileno, President of Wharton Lyon & Lyon. "Our complementary cultures and strong commitment to innovation make this partnership an excellent fit."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

