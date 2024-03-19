Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
19.03.24
19:52 Uhr
13,980 Euro
+0,420
+3,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,78514,06520:38
13,82013,97020:40
GlobeNewswire
19.03.2024 | 19:46
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in connection with the extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
AB, attached warrants with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken ser. Ashare (SEB A) as
underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from
March 20, 2024. 



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 



Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1205103
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.