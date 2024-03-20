HOFA Gallery: Award-Winning AI-Artist Sougwen Chung debuts at K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOFA Gallery and Digital Art Fair are thrilled to announce the unveiling of multi-award-winning AI-artist Sougwen Chung's new showcase 'Us in Another Form', set to debut at Adrian Cheng's iconic cultural and luxury retail landmark K11 MUSEA , Hong Kong. This highly anticipated exhibition is an official part of the annual Art Karnival and will be open to the public daily 26 March to 19 May 2024 at 6F, K11 Art & Culture Centre, K11 MUSEA.

Sougwen Chung, a Chinese-Canadian artist, stands at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of human-machine collaboration in the art realm. Recognised as one of TIME100's esteemed top 100 AI innovators, a MIT Media Lab fellow and Google Artist in Residence, Sougwen's work exemplifies the dynamic intersections among art, technology and science. Through an innovative approach, Sougwen has developed and constructed robots known as D.O.U.G. (Drawing Operations Unit Generation) to augment the creative process.

The forthcoming K11 MUSEA showcase 'Us In Another Form' will exhibit Sougwen's diverse body of work that investigates a mode of working with human-machine interconnections beyond mere extension. These extensions include biosensors, computer vision, virtual reality and spatial technology that catalyse a path of hybridity, as Sougwen speculates on worlds beyond the binary constructs of human and machine. The new bold artworks not only captivate but also provoke thought, defying the notion of AI as a mere tool, seamlessly merging humanity and technology, with robotic companions serving as dynamic instruments.

K11 MUSEA is a pioneering cultural retail landmark located on the Victoria Dockside harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. Designed by entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, it aims to enrich the daily lives of visitors through creativity, culture and innovation. Since opening its doors in 2019, K11 MUSEA has quickly become a symbol of cultural retail, offering immersive experiences in art, culture, nature and commerce, in response to the growing consumer demand for such experiences.

Speaking recently at the TIME100 Impact Awards, Artist Sougwen Chung states, "Traditional forms of creativity must shape, but not be replaced, by technological development. Building our own tools and AI systems for art can help us sit with the existential questions posed by new technologies, in a way that fear and hope can be held in the mind at the same time."

HOFA Gallery, founded in London by Elio D'Anna and Simonida Pavicevic in 2012 specialises in contemporary art by established and emerging international artists. D'Anna shares his passion for the forthcoming exhibition, stating, "The showcase of Sougwen Chung's project 'Us In Another Form' during Art Week Hong Kong and the K11 Art Karnival, represents a groundbreaking celebration of human-machine collaboration, highlighting the transformative power of technology in expanding the horizons of artistic innovation and expression."

In addition to the featured works at K11 MUSEA, Sougwen will also be launching a new body of work, titled 'GENESIS' at Hong Kong's prestigious Soho House. 'GENESIS' is an ongoing project exploring the evolution of the drawn line and the robotic form. It begins with a collection of speculative machine constructions inspired by living organisms. 'GENESIS' forms are sculpted through a bespoke VR process and collected as movement data, contributing to a groundbreaking new spatial dataset. The 'GENESIS' dataset will serve as the foundation for an upcoming AI system, representing the next generation of human and machine collaboration.

Event:

'Us in Another Form' by Sougwen Chung: Free and open to the public daily.

Dates: 26 March - 19 May 2024.

Press Preview: 4pm - 6pm, 25 March 2024 (RSVP emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com ).

Venue: 6F, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

https://thehouseoffineart.com/exhibitions/173/overview/

Contact:

Emma-Louise O'Neill

emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com

+44 7515 136909

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366774/HOFA_Gallery.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/award-winning-ai-artist-sougwen-chung-debuts-at-k11-musea-hong-kong-302093709.html