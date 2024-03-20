Sulfur Dust Market worth $1.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sulfur Dust Market by Form (Sublimed and Precipitated), End-use Industry (Agricultural, Rubber Processing, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceutical) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.0% during the forecasted period. High demand for sulfur dust comes from various sectors, including agriculture, chemical manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the sulfur dust market.

By form, the precipitated sulfur accounted is expected to account for the largest share of the Sulfur Dust Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Precipitated sulfur in sulfur dust market is accounted for the largest segment in terms of value. This dominance is attributed to several key advantages of precipitated sulfur. Precipitated sulfur form plays a significant role in various applications across pharmaceutical, industrial, agricultural, and other sectors, owing to its diverse range of properties and functions. This versatility is a crucial factor in growing demand of precipitated sulfur in sulfur dust across various industries.

By end use industry, agriculture are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of volume.

Agriculture is accounted for the largest segment, in terms of value in the sulfur dust market during the forecast period. Sulfur dust finds its largest application share in agriculture due to its vital role as a nutrient for plant growth, pH adjustment properties, and effectiveness in controlling diseases and pests. Farmers commonly use sulfur dust as a fertilizer to enhance soil fertility and crop yields while also benefiting from its environmentally friendly nature compared to synthetic alternatives.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the sulfur dust market primarily due to the growth in agriculture. This dominance is driven by the increasing demand for sulfur in fertilizer and rubber processing from countries like China and India. The rising demand for sulfur-based fertilizers from agricultural countries like India, China, Japan, and Kazakhstan contributes to the region's market leadership. Additionally, favorable government policies supporting sulfur production in countries such as China, India, and Japan further enhance the Asia-Pacific region's position in the sulfur market.

The major market players include Grupa Azoty (Poland), Jaishil Sulfur and Chemical Industries (India), Jordan Sulfur (Jordan), SML Limited (India), Saeed Ghodran Group (Saudi Arabia), American Elements (US), Solar Chemferts (India), Maruti Corporation (India), Shandong Hubin Rubber Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation (Georgia) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the sulfur dust market to develop new process technology, lower the manufacturing cost, expand, and increase the use of sulfur in the end-use industries. Owing to such opportunities in the industry, companies are aiming to enhance their market shares by adopting various strategies.

