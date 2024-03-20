

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained less pessimistic in March as their opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -22 in March from -27 in February. However, the indicator in March was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -35 in March versus -41 in February, indicating that households were less pessimistic about the economy.



The indicator for willingness to buy also advanced somewhat to -14 in March from -17 in the prior month. Households also found the time for making major purchases less favourable than in February.



