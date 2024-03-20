Anzeige
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
19.03.24
20:43 Uhr
0,837 Euro
-0,007
-0,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8240,84609:37
0,8260,84409:36
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2024 | 08:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:COR) is pleased to announce that Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO and Kevin Flynn, CFO, will provide a presentation relating to the FY23 Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 28 March 2024 at 2.00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am on 27 March, or at any time during the presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Ecora Resources PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ecora-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Ecora on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations




Website:

www.ecora-resources.com



FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
