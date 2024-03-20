to the holders of the

€1,500,000,000 Undated Non-Call 5.0 Year

Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

ISIN: XS1974787480

Common Code: 197478748

Regulatory News:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the Euro 1,500,000,000 Undated Non-Call 5.0 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the "Notes") issued on 4 April 2019 by TotalEnergies SE (formerly TOTAL SE and TOTAL S.A.) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), incorporated as a European Company (societas europaea) registered in the Republic of France, under RCS 542 051 180 Nanterre) (the "Issuer") under its €35,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme described in the prospectus dated 2 April 2019 (the "Prospectus"), the Issuer hereby elects to redeem all of the Notes outstanding on the Redemption Date (as defined below) in an aggregate principal amount of €1,500,000,000 (the "Redeemed Notes") on 4 April 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). This notice is irrevocable. Capitalized terms used herein and not defined are used as defined in the Prospectus.

The redemption price of the Redeemed Notes is equal to their principal amount, which is issued in denominations of €100,000, together with any accrued interest and Arrears of Interest (including any Additional Interest Amounts thereon), if any, on the Redeemed Notes, from 4 April 2023 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). The Redemption Price amounts to €101,750.00 per €100,000 denomination.

Upon the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Notes will forthwith be cancelled.

The ISIN and Common Code numbers are included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN or Common Code numbers either as printed on the Notes or as contained herein. Any redemption of the Notes shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such identification numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320768005/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com