Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
München
20.03.24
08:07 Uhr
7,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 08:06
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

20 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

19 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,933

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

662.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

651.5p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

657.43p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,244,084 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 212,088 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

448

654

08:10:40

OD_7tZHGHm-00

XLON

408

654

08:47:32

OD_7tZQXiv-00

XLON

1236

657

08:58:28

OD_7tZTIHD-00

BATE

611

657

08:58:28

OD_7tZTIHE-01

XLON

429

655.5

09:09:27

OD_7tZW3kr-00

XLON

231

654.5

09:09:27

OD_7tZW3kt-00

BATE

259

655

09:09:29

OD_7tZW4Ej-00

TRQX

213

656

09:15:16

OD_7tZXWUN-00

BATE

132

656

09:15:16

OD_7tZXWUO-00

TRQX

615

656

09:15:16

OD_7tZXWUO-02

XLON

36

654.5

09:15:22

OD_7tZXXzo-00

CHIX

440

654.5

09:15:52

OD_7tZXfuT-00

XLON

441

654.5

09:15:52

OD_7tZXfuT-02

CHIX

489

654

09:34:02

OD_7tZcFQP-00

XLON

422

653

09:41:30

OD_7tZe80g-00

XLON

43

656

10:31:39

OD_7tZqkkp-00

XLON

130

656

10:31:39

OD_7tZqkkq-01

XLON

43

656

10:31:41

OD_7tZqlGk-00

XLON

239

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0k9-00

XLON

46

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0k9-02

TRQX

37

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0k9-04

BATE

209

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0kA-01

XLON

139

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0kA-03

BATE

171

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0kA-05

TRQX

14

655

10:48:34

OD_7tZv0nU-00

CHIX

395

654

10:57:41

OD_7tZxJ8P-00

CHIX

357

654

10:57:41

OD_7tZxJ8P-02

XLON

50

654

10:57:41

OD_7tZxJ8Q-00

CHIX

61

654

10:57:41

OD_7tZxJ8R-00

XLON

174

652.5

11:03:48

OD_7tZyqYr-00

TRQX

198

651.5

11:30:58

OD_7ta5gha-00

AQXE

130

654

12:20:19

OD_7taI6tp-00

TRQX

12

655

12:27:25

OD_7taJtih-00

XLON

21

655

12:27:25

OD_7taJtii-01

XLON

6

655

12:27:26

OD_7taJtym-00

XLON

74

656.5

12:50:53

OD_7taPo5l-00

XLON

294

656.5

12:50:53

OD_7taPo5m-00

XLON

1159

656.5

12:50:53

OD_7taPo5m-02

XLON

376

655.5

12:56:43

OD_7taRHAn-00

CHIX

11

656

12:58:54

OD_7taRp8Z-00

XLON

3

656

12:58:55

OD_7taRpOe-00

XLON

412

655.5

13:33:52

OD_7taad5N-00

CHIX

547

655.5

13:33:52

OD_7taad5N-02

XLON

175

655.5

13:33:52

OD_7taad5O-01

TRQX

160

655.5

13:33:53

OD_7taadBL-00

TRQX

14

655.5

13:33:53

OD_7taadBM-01

TRQX

173

654.5

13:34:00

OD_7taaevm-00

BATE

417

654

13:40:53

OD_7tacOLh-00

XLON

136

654

13:40:53

OD_7tacOLh-02

TRQX

197

653

13:42:22

OD_7tacli3-00

BATE

18

653

13:42:22

OD_7tacli3-05

BATE

18

653

13:59:30

OD_7tah52P-00

TRQX

177

656.5

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mn-00

CHIX

528

656.5

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mn-02

XLON

159

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mn-04

BATE

345

656.5

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mo-00

CHIX

8

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mo-02

BATE

109

656.5

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mp-00

CHIX

10

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mp-02

BATE

78

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mq-00

TRQX

17

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mq-02

BATE

204

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mr-00

TRQX

22

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8mr-02

BATE

219

656

14:35:29

OD_7taq8ms-00

TRQX

646

660

15:31:50

OD_7tb4KEc-00

CHIX

12

660

15:31:50

OD_7tb4KEd-01

CHIX

78

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyr-00

TRQX

6

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyr-02

BATE

512

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iys-00

XLON

210

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iys-02

BATE

13

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyt-00

CHIX

471

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyt-02

TRQX

250

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyu-01

XLON

325

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyu-03

CHIX

66

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyv-01

XLON

283

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyv-03

CHIX

125

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyw-01

XLON

125

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyx-00

XLON

38

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyx-02

XLON

1066

659.5

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iyx-04

XLON

260

659

15:41:22

OD_7tb6iz1-00

AQXE

114

659.5

15:41:24

OD_7tb6jgp-00

AQXE

190

659.5

15:41:24

OD_7tb6jgp-02

XLON

82

659.5

15:41:24

OD_7tb6jiT-00

AQXE

382

659.5

15:41:24

OD_7tb6jiU-00

XLON

225

659

15:46:49

OD_7tb866V-00

BATE

129

659

15:46:49

OD_7tb866V-02

TRQX

628

659

15:46:49

OD_7tb866W-01

XLON

92

660.5

16:04:40

OD_7tbCaj0-00

XLON

11

661

16:06:07

OD_7tbCxLu-00

XLON

152

661

16:06:07

OD_7tbCxLu-02

XLON

89

661

16:06:07

OD_7tbCxLu-04

XLON

529

661.5

16:22:11

OD_7tbH0Hx-00

XLON

162

661.5

16:22:11

OD_7tbH0Hy-01

AQXE

662

661.5

16:22:11

OD_7tbH0Hy-03

CHIX

185

661.5

16:22:11

OD_7tbH0Hz-01

TRQX

70

661

16:23:04

OD_7tbHDpw-00

CHIX

25

661

16:24:02

OD_7tbHT4A-00

AQXE

31

661

16:25:22

OD_7tbHnxy-00

AQXE

99

661

16:25:43

OD_7tbHtC5-00

CHIX

150

661.5

16:26:48

OD_7tbIAKe-00

CHIX

135

661.5

16:26:48

OD_7tbIAKl-00

CHIX

94

661.5

16:26:48

OD_7tbIAKr-00

CHIX

43

661.5

16:27:09

OD_7tbIFnl-00

CHIX

579

661.5

16:27:09

OD_7tbIFnm-01

XLON

548

661

16:29:40

OD_7tbIsy2-00

XLON

175

661

16:29:40

OD_7tbIsy2-02

BATE

139

661

16:29:40

OD_7tbIsy2-04

TRQX

14

661.5

16:29:41

OD_7tbItCM-00

CHIX

28

662

16:29:43

OD_7tbItiV-00

CHIX

14

662

16:29:43

OD_7tbItiW-00

CHIX

89

662

16:29:43

OD_7tbItiW-02

CHIX

14

662

16:29:44

OD_7tbItyg-00

XLON

2

662

16:29:44

OD_7tbItyg-02

XLON

390

662

16:29:44

OD_7tbItyh-00

XLON

18

662

16:29:44

OD_7tbItyj-00

CHIX

14

662

16:29:45

OD_7tbIuEo-00

XLON

6

662

16:29:45

OD_7tbIuEq-00

CHIX

14

662

16:29:46

OD_7tbIuUt-00

XLON

16

662

16:29:46

OD_7tbIuUw-00

CHIX

14

662

16:29:47

OD_7tbIul4-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:48

OD_7tbIv1A-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:49

OD_7tbIvHH-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:50

OD_7tbIvXU-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:51

OD_7tbIvne-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:52

OD_7tbIw3x-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:53

OD_7tbIwJq-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:54

OD_7tbIwaH-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:55

OD_7tbIwq5-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:56

OD_7tbIx6D-00

XLON

14

662

16:29:57

OD_7tbIxMQ-00

XLON

7

662

16:29:58

OD_7tbIxcS-00

XLON

2

662

16:29:59

OD_7tbIxsg-00

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
