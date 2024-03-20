Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
19 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
25,933
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
662.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
651.5p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
657.43p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,244,084 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 212,088 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
448
654
08:10:40
OD_7tZHGHm-00
XLON
408
654
08:47:32
OD_7tZQXiv-00
XLON
1236
657
08:58:28
OD_7tZTIHD-00
BATE
611
657
08:58:28
OD_7tZTIHE-01
XLON
429
655.5
09:09:27
OD_7tZW3kr-00
XLON
231
654.5
09:09:27
OD_7tZW3kt-00
BATE
259
655
09:09:29
OD_7tZW4Ej-00
TRQX
213
656
09:15:16
OD_7tZXWUN-00
BATE
132
656
09:15:16
OD_7tZXWUO-00
TRQX
615
656
09:15:16
OD_7tZXWUO-02
XLON
36
654.5
09:15:22
OD_7tZXXzo-00
CHIX
440
654.5
09:15:52
OD_7tZXfuT-00
XLON
441
654.5
09:15:52
OD_7tZXfuT-02
CHIX
489
654
09:34:02
OD_7tZcFQP-00
XLON
422
653
09:41:30
OD_7tZe80g-00
XLON
43
656
10:31:39
OD_7tZqkkp-00
XLON
130
656
10:31:39
OD_7tZqkkq-01
XLON
43
656
10:31:41
OD_7tZqlGk-00
XLON
239
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0k9-00
XLON
46
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0k9-02
TRQX
37
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0k9-04
BATE
209
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0kA-01
XLON
139
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0kA-03
BATE
171
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0kA-05
TRQX
14
655
10:48:34
OD_7tZv0nU-00
CHIX
395
654
10:57:41
OD_7tZxJ8P-00
CHIX
357
654
10:57:41
OD_7tZxJ8P-02
XLON
50
654
10:57:41
OD_7tZxJ8Q-00
CHIX
61
654
10:57:41
OD_7tZxJ8R-00
XLON
174
652.5
11:03:48
OD_7tZyqYr-00
TRQX
198
651.5
11:30:58
OD_7ta5gha-00
AQXE
130
654
12:20:19
OD_7taI6tp-00
TRQX
12
655
12:27:25
OD_7taJtih-00
XLON
21
655
12:27:25
OD_7taJtii-01
XLON
6
655
12:27:26
OD_7taJtym-00
XLON
74
656.5
12:50:53
OD_7taPo5l-00
XLON
294
656.5
12:50:53
OD_7taPo5m-00
XLON
1159
656.5
12:50:53
OD_7taPo5m-02
XLON
376
655.5
12:56:43
OD_7taRHAn-00
CHIX
11
656
12:58:54
OD_7taRp8Z-00
XLON
3
656
12:58:55
OD_7taRpOe-00
XLON
412
655.5
13:33:52
OD_7taad5N-00
CHIX
547
655.5
13:33:52
OD_7taad5N-02
XLON
175
655.5
13:33:52
OD_7taad5O-01
TRQX
160
655.5
13:33:53
OD_7taadBL-00
TRQX
14
655.5
13:33:53
OD_7taadBM-01
TRQX
173
654.5
13:34:00
OD_7taaevm-00
BATE
417
654
13:40:53
OD_7tacOLh-00
XLON
136
654
13:40:53
OD_7tacOLh-02
TRQX
197
653
13:42:22
OD_7tacli3-00
BATE
18
653
13:42:22
OD_7tacli3-05
BATE
18
653
13:59:30
OD_7tah52P-00
TRQX
177
656.5
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mn-00
CHIX
528
656.5
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mn-02
XLON
159
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mn-04
BATE
345
656.5
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mo-00
CHIX
8
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mo-02
BATE
109
656.5
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mp-00
CHIX
10
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mp-02
BATE
78
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mq-00
TRQX
17
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mq-02
BATE
204
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mr-00
TRQX
22
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8mr-02
BATE
219
656
14:35:29
OD_7taq8ms-00
TRQX
646
660
15:31:50
OD_7tb4KEc-00
CHIX
12
660
15:31:50
OD_7tb4KEd-01
CHIX
78
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyr-00
TRQX
6
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyr-02
BATE
512
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iys-00
XLON
210
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iys-02
BATE
13
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyt-00
CHIX
471
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyt-02
TRQX
250
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyu-01
XLON
325
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyu-03
CHIX
66
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyv-01
XLON
283
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyv-03
CHIX
125
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyw-01
XLON
125
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyx-00
XLON
38
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyx-02
XLON
1066
659.5
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iyx-04
XLON
260
659
15:41:22
OD_7tb6iz1-00
AQXE
114
659.5
15:41:24
OD_7tb6jgp-00
AQXE
190
659.5
15:41:24
OD_7tb6jgp-02
XLON
82
659.5
15:41:24
OD_7tb6jiT-00
AQXE
382
659.5
15:41:24
OD_7tb6jiU-00
XLON
225
659
15:46:49
OD_7tb866V-00
BATE
129
659
15:46:49
OD_7tb866V-02
TRQX
628
659
15:46:49
OD_7tb866W-01
XLON
92
660.5
16:04:40
OD_7tbCaj0-00
XLON
11
661
16:06:07
OD_7tbCxLu-00
XLON
152
661
16:06:07
OD_7tbCxLu-02
XLON
89
661
16:06:07
OD_7tbCxLu-04
XLON
529
661.5
16:22:11
OD_7tbH0Hx-00
XLON
162
661.5
16:22:11
OD_7tbH0Hy-01
AQXE
662
661.5
16:22:11
OD_7tbH0Hy-03
CHIX
185
661.5
16:22:11
OD_7tbH0Hz-01
TRQX
70
661
16:23:04
OD_7tbHDpw-00
CHIX
25
661
16:24:02
OD_7tbHT4A-00
AQXE
31
661
16:25:22
OD_7tbHnxy-00
AQXE
99
661
16:25:43
OD_7tbHtC5-00
CHIX
150
661.5
16:26:48
OD_7tbIAKe-00
CHIX
135
661.5
16:26:48
OD_7tbIAKl-00
CHIX
94
661.5
16:26:48
OD_7tbIAKr-00
CHIX
43
661.5
16:27:09
OD_7tbIFnl-00
CHIX
579
661.5
16:27:09
OD_7tbIFnm-01
XLON
548
661
16:29:40
OD_7tbIsy2-00
XLON
175
661
16:29:40
OD_7tbIsy2-02
BATE
139
661
16:29:40
OD_7tbIsy2-04
TRQX
14
661.5
16:29:41
OD_7tbItCM-00
CHIX
28
662
16:29:43
OD_7tbItiV-00
CHIX
14
662
16:29:43
OD_7tbItiW-00
CHIX
89
662
16:29:43
OD_7tbItiW-02
CHIX
14
662
16:29:44
OD_7tbItyg-00
XLON
2
662
16:29:44
OD_7tbItyg-02
XLON
390
662
16:29:44
OD_7tbItyh-00
XLON
18
662
16:29:44
OD_7tbItyj-00
CHIX
14
662
16:29:45
OD_7tbIuEo-00
XLON
6
662
16:29:45
OD_7tbIuEq-00
CHIX
14
662
16:29:46
OD_7tbIuUt-00
XLON
16
662
16:29:46
OD_7tbIuUw-00
CHIX
14
662
16:29:47
OD_7tbIul4-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:48
OD_7tbIv1A-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:49
OD_7tbIvHH-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:50
OD_7tbIvXU-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:51
OD_7tbIvne-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:52
OD_7tbIw3x-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:53
OD_7tbIwJq-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:54
OD_7tbIwaH-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:55
OD_7tbIwq5-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:56
OD_7tbIx6D-00
XLON
14
662
16:29:57
OD_7tbIxMQ-00
XLON
7
662
16:29:58
OD_7tbIxcS-00
XLON
2
662
16:29:59
OD_7tbIxsg-00
XLON