Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been recognized as a Major Player for ESG Program Management Services in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG Program Management Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US50608423, December 2023).

"We are proud that the IDC MarketScape has positioned us in the Major Players Category in worldwide ESG Program Management Services as we believe it confirms our success in building the full set of capabilities that allows us to design and execute complex ESG transformation programs. Our sustainability experts from I Care by BearingPoint work hand in hand with BearingPoint consulting services and with our Products team to bring superior value into end-to-end ESG Program Management. BearingPoint specific sustainability assets such as Sustainability Maturity Assessment 360°, carbon emission and roadmap design, ESG Data Hub and I Care Academy complement program management solutions such as Program Pulse and Steerio", comments Damien Palacci, Global Leader Consulting Portfolio at BearingPoint.

At BearingPoint, the I Care center of excellence serves as the hub for sustainable development and management, consolidating all sustainability-related initiatives under a unified governance framework within its internal sustainability community. Leveraging an integrated methodology, BearingPoint begins by assessing each client's specific requirements, then utilizes advanced data analytics and industry experts to ensure a comprehensive approach to ESG program management.

BearingPoint's services include vital capabilities such as defining and implementing both financial and non-financial performance indicators, conducting climate risk stress tests, and establishing performance management protocols. The objective is to offer a suite of services enabling clients to monitor, report on, and enhance their ESG performance, regardless of their current level of ESG maturity.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

