Signature of definitive agreements to acquire two companies in Korea: "ONETECH CORP." and "KOSTEC Co., Ltd" and of "Hi Physix Laboratory India Pvt. Ltd" in India.

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry, has signed definitive agreements to acquire three players to diversify its position in testing and certification services for the Electrical and Electronics consumer products segment in South and North-East Asia, for a combined revenue of c.€20 million in 2023.

"ONETECH CORP." and "KOSTEC Co., Ltd", provide services to a wide portfolio of domestic clients in Korea, including large manufacturers, exporters, and brands for electrical and electronic products, household appliances, and new mobility products. These companies employ around 200 people across their various laboratories.

"Hi Physix Laboratory India Pvt." is an electrical and electronics products testing and certification services laboratory in India, covering a large range of products including electrical and electronic products, household appliances and solar equipment. The Company has a diverse portfolio of services from testing, calibration, photometry and certification with a highly competent technical staff of 115 and a facility in Pune, Maharashtra state.

These acquisitions enhance Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services presence in South and North-East Asia, entering a large and growing domestic market with increasing regulatory requirements for quality, reliability, safety and energy efficiency. They significantly strengthen Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services presence in Korea, diversifying its current existing platform in a growing Technology market, and complement Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services offering in India.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented: "We are delighted to welcome both ONETECH Corp. and KOSTEC Co., Ltd in Korea and Hi Physix Laboratory India Pvt. Ltd in India. With the reconfiguration of supply chains, global sourcing shifts, and with customers investing in fast-growing R&D markets, it is critical for us to accompany these transformations. Korea being one of the fastest-growing exporters of Technology products across various segments, and India being one of the fastest-growing technology markets, these countries are an important platform for our growth in Asia. Acquisitions play a key role in our portfolio strategy as we accelerate our ambition to expand our leadership and build new strongholds in strategic markets.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on X/Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

