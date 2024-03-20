Sigma Broking extends partnership with ION to allow customers to route orders to the LME

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces the extension of its partnership with Sigma Broking (Sigma). Sigma is an international, privately owned brokerage company servicing institutional customers and deploys ION's post-trade solutions to automate its middle- and back-office operations. Under the new agreement, Sigma will now also leverage the XTP Execution (XTP-E) suite to offer customers the capability to trade listed derivatives on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Sigma offers broking and execution services to investment banks, producers and consumers of base metals, hedge funds, and portfolio managers across global financial markets and within multiple jurisdictions. It aims to facilitate access to the world's leading exchanges and products, providing tailored hedging strategies and highly efficient execution services for a vast community of institutional customers.

ION is one of the premier software providers routing orders to the LME, providing automated services for retail and institutional firms worldwide. Its XTP-E suite offers efficient and accurate execution, supporting advanced risk management and future business growth.

Gary Pettit, CEO of Sigma Broking Ltd, said: "A core pillar of my strategic growth plan for Sigma is the implementation of best-in-class systems to provide our clients with seamless execution. Sigma Broking is one of only eight Category 1 Ring Dealing members on the LME; ION's XTP Execution further strengthens our front-office execution capabilities and infrastructure for trading commodities on the LME."

Francesco Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivatives, ION Markets, said: "We are delighted to build on our existing partnership with Sigma, which offers access to trading worldwide. Using XTP Execution, Sigma is able to capitalize on additional opportunities on the LME, using integrated workflows and connected data for real-time insights."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, FX, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About Sigma Broking

Sigma Broking Limited is a privately-owned brokerage company set up to service the individual needs of institutional customers.

Sigma offers broking and execution services to investment banks, hedge funds and portfolio managers across global financial markets. Sigma offers bespoke solutions to meet clients' specific requirements, establishing trust whilst offering very competitive rates.

Headquartered in the City of London, Sigma also has offices in North America and the United Arab Emirates.

Since 2008 Sigma has grown rapidly, building on a growing reputation to cover multi-asset brokerage moving into a wide range of Cash, Inflation, Sovereign, Government and Corporate bonds. It has also subsequently added Commodities - Softs, Energy & Metals, Relative Value and Global Equity execution. In 2022 Sigma Broking Limited became one of only 8 Category 1 Ring Dealing members of the London Metals Exchange.

Further information is available at: www.sigma-broking.com/.

