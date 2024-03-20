Anzeige
20.03.2024
VAXA Technologies: VAXA Launches ACTION Impact Nutrition, a revolutionary program to bridge malnutrition through food fortification

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAXA Technologies is proud to launch the ACTION Impact Nutrition Program that can bridge the malnutrition gap for millions of people in need, supported by responsible businesses with effective decarbonization strategies.

School children in Tanzania taste test Icelandic Ultra Spirulina as part of the VAXA ACTION Impact Nutrition Program.

Take ACTION with VAXA Technologies: https://vaxaimpact.com/take-action-with-vaxa/.

The ACTION program is designed to provide improved nourishment for marginalized communities by fortifying traditional foods lacking in sufficient vitamins and nutrients with the VAXA Icelandic Ultra Spirulina (IUS) mix, a vegan natural ingredient rich in iron, protein, amino acids, and active natural B12, essential to nourish the brain and nervous system.

About the ACTION Program:

  • The program fosters an inclusive multi-stakeholder collaboration with NGOs, governments, and other stakeholders.
  • Early adopters of the program include corporate partners, individuals, and Bandari School in Tanzania, where VAXA conducted the first stakeholder consultation in February 2024.
  • Bandari, a not-for-profit organization helps to break the cycle of poverty by providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children in Mto wa Mbu. The school provides breakfast and lunch to 160 students, which is often the only nutrition they have regular access to.
  • ACTION offers a technological malnutrition solution with carbon-negative microalgae, effectively decoupling food production from the well-documented present practices and negative impacts of agriculture on natural resources.
  • VAXA's innovative process is operational in Iceland and leverages geothermal clean energy and pristine water in a new scientific approach, to produce the first spirulina with nutritional parity to beef.

Supporting ACTION Impact Nutrition has the added benefit of avoiding GHG emissions, particularly methane caused by the beef industry. VAXA positively impacts people and the planet and is actively working towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

To help ensure the program's success and support greater food security for additional communities, visit our website and learn how you can incorporate VAXA in a decarbonization strategy that aims to achieve Net-Zero goals.

About VAXA Technologies

VAXA (www.vaxaimpact.life), a global food & climate tech company has developed a new scientific approach for the sustainable production of microalgae produced at the VAXA Technology facility in Iceland where the carbon-negative production process is supported by the resources provided by the adjacent geothermal plant.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364831/VAXA_ACTION_Impact_Nutrition_Program.jpg

Media contact:
Crystal Riedemann
VP Business Development Carbon Impact
info@vaxaimpact.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaxa-launches-action-impact-nutrition-a-revolutionary-program-to-bridge-malnutrition-through-food-fortification-302091736.html

