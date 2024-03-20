

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey improved marginally in March after falling in the previous month, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index stood at 79.4 in March versus 79.3 in February. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households dropped to 66.6 in March from 67.1 in February.



Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months strengthened to 78.9 from 78.2.



Consumers' views about the future general economic situation rose somewhat to 74.9 from 74.6.



Consumers were pessimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index dropped to 97.0 in March from 97.5 in the prior month.



