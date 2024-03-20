DJ Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.0149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 628664 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 310731 EQS News ID: 1862721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 20, 2024 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)